Springtime fashion is around the corner

Looking to welcome spring in something new? Take note as local boutique owners have shared what’s on the street now that we’re heading into warmer weather.

Trending this year are boho chic, pastels and, yes, polka dots!

“We just got back from Market, where you really see what’s trending, and polka dots are making a huge comeback,” says Maggie Komes, who owns Makoma House, in St. Charles. Replacing last year’s leopard prints, Komes notes, “They’re the pattern of summer, for sure.” Look for the dots in dresses, blouses and other tops. “It’s a girlie, feminine silhouette, and we’re definitely seeing it in ruffles, A-line skirts, flowy and fitted at the waist.”

Surprisingly, three-quarter length sleeves are back, says Komes. “The trends are giving a very much “Sex in the City” Carrie Bradshaw vibe.” With that in mind, capris are making a comeback. “It’s a ‘90s silhouette, but also kind of ‘50s, like Bridgette Bardot chic. The boatneck top neckline is very, very popular right now.”

Texture is also big for Spring. “They’re mixing the linens with the cottons and different materials going together. I saw a lot of gauzy materials and summer knits that I think will be really popular with linens,” adds Komes.

Denim is, and likely always be, a thing, note local experts. “The wide leg is definitely still in, but we are seeing the skinnier pants with a more slim leg, although I love a wide leg,” says Komes.

While denim is always in style, “This year it’s denim on denim, on denim,” echoes Sarah Whitt, who owns House of 423, in Geneva. “You’ll also see embellished denim on jeans, like pearls or studs. High rise, wide leg denim, like in the ‘70s, is in, although we’re starting to sprinkle back into skinny.”

Textures, colors and more make up the trendiest combinations in fashion. (Vanessa Ronowski)

Colors for Spring lean heavily to pastels. “Beautiful pastels like blush, petal pink and buttery yellow are really on trend,” says Whitt. See it in cardigans that can be worn alone or with a shell. “Little cardigans are very strong now; the short ones with a dress,” adds Kathryn Quinn, owner of Flourish, in Geneva.

Browns and reds are also being seen. “Chocolate brown suede handbags are really big for Spring,” says Whitt. The trend is carrying over from Fall. Another carryover is tweed. Think tweed jackets. “While people think of tweed as a winter staple, it’s now a Spring thing in lighter, softer colors,” adds Whitt. “Pistachio green is going to be really big as well.”

“What I have been seeing for Spring are some of my favorites that I’d sum up as very feminine and sweet, like ruffles and ditzy prints like little roses and calico,” says Quinn. “They’re showing on just about everything — blouses, purses, coats and jackets.”

Quinn echoes the trend for pastels. “I’m seeing soft, ballet pink and cotton and poplin dresses in solids and ruffles and puff sleeves, mid-length with tiered layers, kind of like the prairie look. It can be really cute with a pair of cowboy boots.”

And speaking of footwear, “Retro sneakers are really big,” in lots of pops of color,” says Whitt. “Loafers are making a big comeback — lace up loafers, penny loafers, ballet loafers. Leopard is shifting to snake print. What’s going to be really big is woven flats and clogs.”

“A lot of flats are continuing into this year,” says Komes. “I’ve seen a ton of different styles of flats — mesh, studded with a lot of metal hardware, grommets.I saw a ton of shoes like that at Market. Kitten heels are in, for sure.”

Ballet flats are also popular right now, says Quinn. “Mary Janes are back, too, even in pumps. So are platform shoes from the ‘90s. We’re seeing a lot of ‘90s fashion trends like slip dresses, which can be really cute with a jeans jacket.” Other on-trend ‘90s throwbacks are cat-eye sunglasses and wide headbands, with beads.

Crochet is making a strong showing this year, providing lots of texture. “People love crochet,” says Quinn. Try a crochet top with a matching long straight skirt, or a crochet top with crochet shorts or crochet skirt.

Boxier fit blazers are still popular over any outfit, notes Komes. “I see them a lot with jeans. It makes something more casual look more elevated. You can get so many materials in a blazer that can change the appearance of the outfit.”

Looking at accessories, belts have made a comeback, notes Komes. “People are wearing them with skirts and dresses, like more of an accessory than something to hold your pants up. It’s more a fashion statement.” Cue the big, very ‘90s wide belt, but with a more subdued buckle.

Bling is no longer trending in bags. This year, it’s all about the hardware. “I saw a ton of studded bags with studded straps and grommets at Market,” says Komes. “Now, it’s all about the bigger, slouchier bags.