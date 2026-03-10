St. Charles Park District offers kids an early jump on education

Cooking, creating art and of course songs and crafts are fun ways to introduce important learning concepts to young children and the St. Charles Park District strives to find instructors who make learning exciting and fun. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District )

When Geneva resident Karen Laukaitis retired from her role as an elementary school teacher, she wasn’t quite ready to give up her classroom. She still wanted the joy of helping young ones discover the magic of sounds, shapes and colors — and she found it as an instructor for the St. Charles Park District’s Early Childhood Classes.

Laukaitis found a new classroom inside Pottawatomie Community Center as part of the Early Childhood Education Instruction where instructors provide a number of enrichment classes for children from ages 1 to 6 years.

“I still love kids, I still love the work and I still wanted to be in education,” she said. “Everyone made me feel so welcome.”

Cooking, creating art and of course songs and crafts are fun ways to introduce important learning concepts to young children and the St. Charles Park District strives to find instructors who make learning exciting and fun.

On a cold winter day, instructor Stephanie McCubbin was helping the 3-year-olds learn how to make a cozy soup in a class that included songs and a story while the soup simmered. As a certified registered dietician, McCubbin said said she loves being able to use her professional experience to help children find joy trying new foods, and being helpful in the kitchen.

“It’s so exciting because children are more likely to eat food they’ve made and their friends are trying new foods too,” McCubbin said.

Her own children were attending the St. Charles Park District preschool when she first started helping in the classroom. While it can get a little messy working with children ages 3 to 6 years, McCubbin said at this age, cooking is a great way to introduce new foods, and ask questions like a scientist, such as which cupcakes will look and taste better, one made with eggs or one made with applesauce.

“Sharing a love of food and cooking food makes everyone happy,” McCubbin said.

Getting messy is probably the best part of class for instructor Brandon Schaden, who teaches Paint & Play, for children ages 2 to 3 years. The class invites toddlers with an adult to get creative while incorporating different textures and materials, like dipping an ice cube in paint, or using a cotton ball to create a water color.

“Some parents are afraid of messes, and even I had to teach myself it’s OK to be messy. Messes will happen and our children need it for their sensory skills and creativity,” Schaden said.

While many preschool instructors are women, the young father relishes his opportunity to be a good male role model for his young students while encouraging their creativity.

“It’s so important our young people see men are capable of caring for young children and men have great qualities too to be creative and fun and sensitive and silly and nurturing,” Schaden said.

He’s also the instructor for Backyard Adventure Party and loves coordinating park playdates to encourage families to spend more time outdoors.

Laukaitis is the instructor for the Giggles & Wiggles class for children ages 1 to 2 years, the class Parent/Tot Lunch Bunch and the Almost 2: Look What I can Do class for 1- to 2-year-olds. Having classes with parents and toddlers, Laukaitis loves engaging the adults and young ones in songs, activities and play.

Even though she and her husband were teachers, Laukaitis said she remembers all the questions she had a young mom navigating those early school years for her own child. In her role working in parent and tot classes, she relishes the opportunity to help guide families while setting a foundation for the children’s understanding of preschool where there is a structure, directions and a chance to make friends too.

As a former reading instructor, one of her favorite parts of class is the opportunity to read one-to-one with each child. Whether it’s a board book with pictures or a storybook, Laukaitis said reading is so important for children and such a great activity for parents and children.

“I tell parents, when you’re reading with your child, use your finger in a hopping motion, hopping word to word. This is emerging literacy,” Laukaitis said. “You’re teaching your own child and you don’t even realize it.”