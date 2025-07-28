Get moving together and stay active

With school routines making a comeback later this month, soon the calendar will be filled with sports, clubs and other extracurriculars. But adding family fitness time to your fall lineup of activities can help ensure family time stays on the schedule. Here are some fun ways your family can get fit together.

Martial arts

Bill Cho’s United Taekwondo Center in St. Charles prides itself on building family connections for students ages 3 through adult. That’s why they offer a family class four nights a week for all belt levels where parents and kids can learn martial arts together. They also offer classes for kids, teens and adults.

“There are benefits for every age level who participates in our programs. Children gain confidence while developing body awareness and physical fitness. And parents can partake in a great workout while spending time with their children, achieving goals together and building memories,” says Master Shelley Johnson, Bill Cho’s UTC director.

Karate is another fun way for families to get fit while learning new skills, like self-defense. National Karate, with locations in Aurora and South Elgin, provides a family-friendly environment for practicing the martial arts. The youth program for ages 4-12 fosters essential life skills to help youngsters at home and school. By age 13, parents and kids can practice together in the adult karate classes.

Skating

For 70 years, Aurora Skate Center has been the scene of many family outings. While the Learn to Skate class at noon on Saturdays is geared toward children, parents are welcome to join in and get some pointers as well. Afterward, you can practice your skills during the family-friendly Saturday matinee session from 1-4 p.m.

If ice skating is more your speed, the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva teaches the fundamentals of ice skating and figure skating as well as hockey to children, teens and adults. For a fun activity on a day off from school, stop by for a public skate session.

Hiking and Jogging

Consider swapping out screen time for tree time by enjoying any of the trails available through local park districts and the Kane County Forest Preserve.

Whether you’re an avid hiker or need motivation to hit the trails, consider joining the 100-Mile Hiking Club through Geneva Park District. Each registered participant who logs 100 miles of hikes from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 will receive a hiking-themed T-shirt. Visit www.genevaparks.org/facilities/peck-farm-park to download your log.

Peck Farm Park in Geneva is not only where you’ll drop off your completed hiking log but also a place where you can get in some mileage for this challenge. Bring your leashed dog for a stroll along the trails. After your hike, stop by the Butterfly House before Sept. 30 and view the hundreds of nonnative butterflies.

Another fun place for pets and humans is the Fox River Bluff West Forest Preserve in St. Charles. This popular preserve has off-leash dog areas where owners are welcome to walk or run with up to three dogs at one time. The 67-acre preserve also features hiking and biking trails as well as fishing spots.