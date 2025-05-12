New bites on the block in Aurora

There’s a new restaurant boom underway in Aurora, giving foodies a chance to taste their way around the world without a passport. From soul food and Asian fusion to Italian classics and Korean-style corn dogs, here are some of the latest eateries to enter the Aurora dining scene.

Leilani Asian Fusion, 2 N. River St. www.leilaniasianfusion.com

Touche French Creole, 6 N. River St. www.touchefrenchcreole.com

Giardino Pizzeria and Trattoria, 12 N. River St. www.giardinoaurora.com

Giardino Pizzeria and Trattoria (Photo provided by Giardino Pizzeria and Trattoria)

Within the past year, this trio of restaurants have brought new life to the historic Hobbs Building in downtown Aurora. Leilani Asian Fusion, a chef-driven experience, explores Filipino and Pan-Asian flavors and traditions. Their diverse menu includes inventive takes on sushi, steak, vegetarian dishes and signature cocktails.

In the middle is the Touche French Creole, which brings the spirit of New Orleans right to the heart of Aurora. The menu features NOLA classics including shrimp po’boy, gumbo, Louisiana catfish and Bourbon Street beignets.

If you like Italian food, check out Giardino Trattoria & Pizzeria. Giardino offers appetizers to share like bruschetta, brick-oven pizza, a variety of pasta dishes, and other Italian specialities including white fish alla milanese and rustic pan seared chicken.

Menudazo, 1146 Front St.

Menudazo (Photo provided by Menudazo)

Menudazo—also known as “La Casita del Menudo” or “The Little Menudo House”—specializes in authentic traditional Mexican soups. The menu spotlights menudo, a beloved Mexican soup made with cow tripe in a savory chili pepper base, as well as posole, a rich and flavorful soup featuring pork.

Atrevete Cafe 1888, 5 E. Galena Blvd. www.atrevetecafe1888.com

Another new eatery bringing a new chapter to a historic Aurora building is Atrevete Care 1888. The cafe is nestled inside Aurora’s first hospital building and the name gives a nod to the year it was built – 1888. The savory menu features soups, salads and sandwiches along with sweet pastries and desserts.

The Arthouse, 5 E. Galena Blvd.

Located next door to the Paramount Theatre, The Arthouse lives up to its name with artistic touches such as a wall of records when you walk in. The eatery serves up a variety of burgers, sandwiches and entrees. Or hang out while enjoying a cocktail, craft beers or glass of wine.

JJ-N-MeMe’s Custom Meals, 525 Station Blvd. www.jjnmemes.com

Located at the Station 500 complex on the Aurora’s far east side, JJ-N-MeMe’s is the place to go when you’re looking for a little bit of soul with your comfort food. The menu includes hot honey fried chicken, collard green egg rolls, and oxtails and gravy. They even have Sunday dinner covered with a special featuring entrees like loaded pot roast, smothered chicken and ribs along with your choice of two sides.

Two Hands Corn Dogs, 4328 E New York St. www.twohandsus.com

Also nestled on the city’s far east side is this made-to-order Korean corn dog eatery. To begin, you’ll choose a coating with options like crispy rice, fried potato cube and American corn-based batter. Next select a filling such as the spicy two hands sausage or beef sausage. Then you’re set to enjoy your battered, fried and seasoned bit of goodness on a stick.