Lights, laughs and late nights take over the county this season

Paramount Theatre in Aurora is always bustling with the best shows in town. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre Aurora)

Those who like the nightlife, who love to boogie — as well as dine — will have a fine time with these wonderful local options.

If you’re into live theater, you’re not going to want to miss this holiday season’s hottest show, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” at the Paramount Theatre.

“The Paramount is more than just a theater; it provides an artistic community for Aurora,” says Stephen Schellhardt, who is directing this iconic holiday production. “Everyone has a connection to the movie or musical. The time is right, with the world so disconnected right now, and what it sort of teaches at its core is the quiet heroism of service.”

The Steel Beam Theatre and Goodly Creatures Theatre are also popular destinations for theatergoers.

“We are dedicated to economically accessible performances of classic works and modern adaptations,” says Katrine Syrria, founder, president and CEO of Goodly Creatures Theatre. “Our shows are free, and if not, very, very affordable. We are most known for our Shakespeare in the Park series.”

For live music, check out the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Blackberry Farm in Aurora and Old Republic Kitchen + Bar in Elgin. For laughs, head to The Comedy Vault in Batavia.

Old Republic even covers its patio and pumps in heat to keep the party going all year round.

“I think we truly have something for everybody,” says Nick Smith, owner of Old Republic. “Great service, good drinks and music as well. From Billy Joel dueling pianos to rock, ’80s hair bands — and we just had Julian Perez from B96. We always keep things fresh and exciting. It sounds simple — we’re a really fun place to be.”

A wonderful meal in the best company can certainly complement a night on the town, whether it’s on the waterfront, romantic, or both.

Beautifully situated within The Herrington Inn in downtown Geneva, Atwater’s is a gem.

“Our intimate setting offers a warm, relaxing, traditional vibe with panoramic views of our courtyard and the Fox River,” says Lisa (Landers) Van Bartel, director of sales and marketing for The Herrington Inn & Spa. “Settle into a high-back chair, candlelight and soft jazz drifting through the air to set the mood. In season, our patio is the place to be to soak up the view, and our gazebo sits right on the river, offering private dining for up to eight guests all year round. Atwater’s bar is a cozy conversation bar with couches and table seating, along with a double-sided fireplace and large armchairs to curl up in with your glass of choice.”

The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles is another great choice.

“As a couple who dines out often, my husband, Chris, and I built The Graceful Ordinary with date nights in mind,” says co-owner Megan Curren. “Our menu is designed for sharing — small plates, snacks, entrees and sides that let you try a little of everything together. Add in cozy interiors, river views and candlelit tables, and it creates an inviting, romantic atmosphere for any night out.”

For Italian dining on the waterfront, there’s Salerno’s on the Fox in St. Charles, while The James in Geneva is another romantic spot that welcomes guests with open arms.