Grab a bookmark with the Geneva Public Library this December

The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson

For adults:

On June 24, 2009, a break-in occurred at the Natural History Museum at Tring. Nothing of obvious value was missing, but months later the museum discovered that hundreds of rare bird specimens—some collected by Alfred Russell Wallace, Darwin’s contemporary and rival—had been stolen. The only question was: why?

When Kirk Johnson heard the story, he tumbles down a rabbit hole of obsessed Victorian fly-tiers who prize the feathers of now‑endangered or extinct birds in order to recreate the elaborate fishing lures first made decades ago. What begins as an unusual museum robbery becomes a tangled web of history, natural science, and true crime. Johnson traces Wallace’s extreme hardships gathering rare birds around the globe, the founding and evolution of the Tring collection, the tragic role of 19th‑century fashion in driving demand for feathers, and the modern black market that sustains it.

Johnson becomes increasingly absorbed by the world that links collectors, craftsmen, and criminals, eventually developing an obsession of his own - tracking down the missing specimens. With its blend of past and present and its mix of genres, “The Feather Thief” is an excellent book for lovers of narrative nonfiction.

“Cat’s People” by Tanya Guerrero

A colorful barista who won’t change herself for anyone. A pajama-clad author reeling from his last book’s flop. A bodega owner whose zest for life went away with his late wife. A joyful mailman who considers everyone on his route to be a personal friend. A small-town cheerleader searching for a family of her own. What could this cast of characters all have in common?

They’re all Cat’s people!

“Cat’s People” follows six unique perspectives, who all care for the sassy Cat, an old stray in vibrant New York City. These characters could not be more different, but Cat brings them into one another’s lives one by one. This heart-warming read explores human and animal bonds alike as these unlikely heroes come together to heal from heartbreak, rediscover their passions, pay their rent on time, and learn it’s never too late to love and live.

This uplifting novel features a diverse cast and a story that will appeal to lovers of animals, stories of found families, and community. With short chapters and incredibly charming dialogue, “Cat’s People” is a purr-fect read!