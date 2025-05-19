St. Charles’ Carly Palmer creates for the future

As an artist and writer, Water Street Studios’ Carly Palmer is an accomplished and well-established creative in the Kane County area. Palmer is based out of St. Charles with the main mediums of her work being hard-edge geometric abstracts and hand-cut paper collage. Currently, Palmer is a resident artist at Water Street Studios and instructor for the School of Art Outreach at the studio.

“I first became a Resident Artist in September 2022 and shared a studio with a fellow artist,” says Palmer. “In October 2023, I moved down the hall to my own studio to have a larger space to create in. My work was evolving and expanding, and I wanted to explore what was next for me.” Palmer fits right in with downtown Batavia and the studio’s atmosphere, appreciating the occurrence of finding art out and about.

"Passing By Myself In The Light" by Carly Palmer. (Photo provided by Carly Palmer)

“I enjoy being able to see artwork in gallery community spaces such as in libraries, coffee shops, and outside murals,” she says. “Having the chance to appreciate artwork, in your everyday experience, is meaningful. Each encounter serves as a reminder that art is everywhere.”

Last summer, Palmer self-published her first book, which features her hand-cut paper collage art coupled with reflective writings. “I thoroughly enjoyed the process of creating something that others could engage with in a tactile rather than digital way.” she says. “It gave folks the chance to engage with my art and writing in ways other than on a screen or in a gallery. It is much more personal to hold a book in your hands.”

"Eye Of The Beholder" by Carly Palmer. (Photo provided by Carly Palmer)

Palmer notes the challenges she faced writing her first published book. “I had never created a book before,” she says. “There were different style decisions and edits, several iterations to get to the final version, and marketing of the book. It made me appreciate my dedication and determination in making it feel like an extension of my creativity. I wanted my work to also be able to stand on its own.”

Writing is such an integral part of Palmer’s work, and last year she made it a priority to highlight the relationship between her art and writing forms. “Folks new to my work might not realize that writing about my art, or in response to it, is a unique part of my artistic practice,” she says. “It not only deepens my individual relationship with it, but it offers a collective connection as well. I also presented my exploratory papers, all of which featured my artwork, at several conferences last year. I kept my commitment to writing frequently and sharing my art with others, through my bimonthly newsletter “Artful Reflections.”

"Undercurrent" by Carly Palmer. (Photo provided by Carly Palmer)

As Palmer continues to create her stunning and unique works of art, she will let her natural abilities guide her. “I will continue to let my creative instincts lead the way for they have not led me astray,” she says. “I create for the future, but I do not need a crystal ball. I see myself continuing to deepen my artwork practice in both my painting and collage work, as well as writing. The limit does not exist when I put my faith in my ability to keep evolving. I do this by learning, growing, trusting any creative detours, and letting my curiosity be my north star.”