Arts and entertainment with the city of Elgin

The 360 ALLSTARS, a high-flying urban circus show, will perform after the ribbon cutting for the new addition at The Hemmens Cultural Center on May 18. (Darren Thomas)

There’s plenty to do when visiting the City of Elgin thanks to the city’s Cultural Arts & Special Events Department.

“We produce or co-produce over 50 events per year in Elgin, including usually one large event per month July through October,” says Amanda Harris, director of Cultural Arts & Special Events.

The events give folks an opportunity to visit various locations in the city. For instance, all the movies and concerts in the park are held at a variety of parks throughout the city. These events often feature more than just a film or music under the stars.

“All our movies in the park have added programming, such as maybe building robots made out of found materials when we show Wild Robot or going on a treasure hunt for Moana 2,” says Harris.

Even the movies on the lawn series for adults offers films under the stars with a twist, like offering a dance lesson before showing Dirty Dancing.

“Many communities offer movies or concerts in the park, but we offer a unique take with a dance lesson and specialty cocktail,” Harris says.

Even the events themselves feature a theatrical element. For instance, this year’s dinosaur-themed End of Summer bash will have a Jurassic Park background for the event.

“We build a lot of props,” she adds.

Looking to build upon their success, this month comes the ribbon cutting for the renovation and expansion of the Hemmens Cultural Center. The $14 million renovation includes an additional 15,000-square-feet, a modernized box office, enhanced ADA accessibility features and a new bar.

Hemmens Auditorium Exteriors The Hemmens auditorium. (Bruce Starrenburg/Lightbox Digit)

A notable addition to the Hemmens Cultural Center is the new reception area with an outdoor balcony. The reception area will serve as a welcoming space for guests to gather and relax, while the balcony offers breathtaking views of the newly renovated Civic Center Plaza.

Coming soon

Mark your calendar for the Cultural Arts & Special Events’ upcoming events:

• May 18: Ribbon cutting for the new addition at The Hemmens Cultural Center. The ribbon cutting will be at 2:30 p.m. followed by building tours, refreshments and a performance by 360 ALLSTARS, a high-flying urban circus for all ages. Tickets are just $5.

• May 24: Michael Palascak bring his comedy to The Hemmens Cultural Center. You’ve seen him on all of your favorite late night shows, his “Comedy Central Half Hour” and “Last Comic Standing.”

• Concerts in the Park are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, June 5-Aug. 14, alternating between Wing Park Bandshell and Lords Park Pavilion. Grab some dinner from a food truck serving good eats before and during each concert.

• Movies in the Park are held on Friday nights, June 6-Aug. 15, at various parks. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Onward,” “Soul” and “The Wild Robot” kick off the series in June. Be sure to arrive before dusk for pre-movie themed activities, including character appearances and interactive games.

Other popular events include the End of Summer Bash in August and La Fiesta de Elgin, celebrating Mexican Independence Day in September.

For more information and a full event listing, visit www.elginil.gov/specialevents or www.hemmens.org.