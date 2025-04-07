Summertime sounds in Kane County

Aurora

Summer may not be the same with Aurora’s RiverEdge Park closing for renovations, but look for a dynamite lineup of shows returning there in 2026.

For the time being, the summer fun in Aurora has been relocated to Wilder Park right in the heart of downtown while there are numerous shows scheduled throughout neighboring communities within Kane County.

Featuring a lengthy list of locally and nationally acclaimed DJs and musicians, the A-Town House Music Fest is bringing the party back to Aurora on June 14.

This year’s line-up includes Bad Boy Bill, Fast Eddie, DJ Julian Jumpin Perez, DJ Mike Hitman Wilson, DJ Mickey Mixin Oliver, DJ Maurice ICE Culpepper, DJ Tim Spinnin Schommer and DJ Kickin Kenny Cahill. $25 per ticket.

Downtown Alive! One of These Nights Eagles Tribute Band won’t be staying at the Hotel California while in Aurora, but they’ll certainly be playing that hit as well as many others.

Come take a break from “Life in the Fast Lane” and bring an appetite as there will be food trucks. Without a doubt, it’s “One of These Nights” you cannot afford to miss. $3 tickets through May 31. $5 after June 1.

Batavia

The Batavia Park District is excited to bring back its River Rhapsody Concert Series to the Peg Bond Center, conveniently situated along the Batavia Riverwalk.

A children’s concert with Justin Roberts gets the series going with a special 5:30-6:15 show on June 11.

The Abby Kay Band will have you singing and dancing to your favorite rock, country and pop tunes on June 18 before Horizon finishes the month with its horn-infused funk, soul, R&B and rock from the 60s, 70s and 80s on June 25.

The party continues on July 2 with the eight-piece ensemble, Superfly Symphony that will take you back to the disco and funk of the 70s.

Other shows this summer include Reckless (July 16), The Sociables (July 23), American Cash (July 30) and This End Up (Aug. 6).

Offering a little something for everyone, Reckless covers rock, pop, dance and country, The Sociables deliver kickin’ southern rock, American Cash celebrates the music of Johnny Cash and This End Up wraps up the series with its wide-array of popular rock and pop hits. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase.

Elgin

The City of Elgin’s Summer Concerts in the Park will alternate between the Wing Park Bandshell and the Lords Park Pavilion on Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. A to-be-determined food truck will be available before and during each concert.

The full list of entertainment and vendors will be announced soon.

Geneva

Outdoor summer concerts are a beloved tradition in Geneva and throughout Kane County. (Photo provided by Geneva Park District )

The Geneva Park District’s Concerts in the Park series will rock out along the Fox River this summer at River Park on Wednesdays beginning on July 9 with the FeelGood Party Band. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Shows are from 7-8:30 p.m.

Looking for fun times, country music and a country attitude? Come find it on July 16 with Nashville Electric Company. On July 23, Mr. Myers will play Caribbean rock, a mixture of reggae, soca/calypso and beach music peppered in with originals. And finally on July 30, the Dennis O’Brien Band visits for a night of classic covers.

Northern Medicine Field in Geneva will have pregame concerts this summer in the Yellowstone Music Garden on most Saturdays from June through August as well as on select holidays. Second Hand News (May 26), The Wayouts (June 8), Sammy & The Knights (July 13), Lake Effect (July 20), South of Disorder (Aug. 3), Prairie Station (Aug. 17) and Wild Daisy (Sept. 1) are already booked and other acts will be added.

St. Charles

Concerts will feature a variety of musical stylings and acts. (MIKE FRANKOWSKI)

The St. Charles Park District wants people to bring their friends and family as well as chairs and a blanket downtown to the Lincoln Park gazebo on Thursday nights on West Main St., between 4th and 5th Streets for its summer concerts.

Make sure to arrive early and grab some snacks from nearby restaurants including vendors such as 3rd Street Pub featuring Billy Bricks Pizza and Kimmer’s Ice Cream.

The first show of the summer is actually on Wed., May 21 with the Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert. The Thursday shows begin the following week with Soda taking the stage on May 29. Other shows include Generation (June 5), Valius (June 12), Hillbilly Rockstarz (June 19), Vintage Swing Band (June 26), Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band (July 10), The Chicago Experience (July 17), Totally Taylor (July 24), The Messengers (July 31) and 7th Heaven (Aug. 7). There will not be a concert on July 3.

Sugar Grove

Sugar Grove’s Groovin’ in the Grove concert series also will be returning this summer to the north side of the Sugar Grove Public Library. Details about music acts, food trucks and dates can be found online. Shows are from 7-8:30 p.m.