The Armbrust Family maintains a legacy you can trust

The name on the side of a service van matters. For some, it’s just a brand. But for the Armbrust family, it is a 108-year-old promise. When a technician pulls into your driveway, they aren’t just representing a company; they are carrying the reputation of five generations of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who have called this community home since 1918.

To the Armbrusts, family-owned and operated isn’t just a business model — it’s a philosophy of care. Your home is your sanctuary, and when you’re facing a freezing winter night or a sweltering summer afternoon, their singular goal is to use their century of expertise to make your family comfortable again. They believe in treating every customer’s home with the same meticulous respect and care they would give their own.

A CENTURY OF COMFORT

Armbrust’s people-first approach has been a consistent part of its operations for decades. General Manager Vance Wise is now in his 35th year with the company, having started in 1991. During that time, he has seen substantial growth in the company and broaden its services to also include heating, air conditioning and more.

Over the past several decades, the service industry has experienced significant change. One thing, however, has never changed: Armbrust has remained family owned. What motivates the family business most is the trust carried in the Armbrust family name. It is not just a business name — it is their name.

CARRYING ON THE LEGACY

Now under Pat Armbrust’s leadership, the company continues to thrive by putting people before profits.

“All the owners have been spectacular,” Wise said. “Pat has a fire in his belly. He’s focused on the culture of his employees and loves his customers. He works 60 hours a week. He’s super committed to the company.”

This commitment ensures that when a customer picks up the phone and dials 630-547-7500, they aren’t met with high-pressure sales, but with empathy. Armbrust’s trained, experienced and empathetic associates listen carefully to each situation and provide clear options, helping customers choose solutions that work best for their circumstances, whether a project is large or small.

COMPREHENSIVE CARE

Whether it’s a modern high-efficiency HVAC system or a complex plumbing repair, the Armbrust team brings 108 years of “know-how” to every job:

• Plumbing: Water heaters, garbage disposals, backflow prevention, and sump pumps.

• Heating and cooling: Furnaces, air conditioners, indoor air quality, and boilers.

• Specialty Services: Maintenance programs, power solutions, and standby generators.

At the end of the day, being family-owned and operated means that the Armbrusts are accountable to their name and their neighbors. You can count on Armbrust to deliver plumbing, heating and cooling installations and repairs you can rely on, just as customers have for the past 108 years.