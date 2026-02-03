Have a signature experience at Inluro

Inluro is a candle and home fragrance store in Geneva that offers a fun, hands-on setting where bridal party members can combine their choice of more than 100 scents to create custom options including candles, room sprays, lotions and more. (Photo provided by INLURO)

Getting married but trying to think outside the bachelorette party box?

Inluro can do that.

The candle and home fragrance store in Geneva offers a fun, hands-on setting where bridal party members can combine their choice of more than 100 scents to create custom options including candles, room sprays, lotions and more.

Scent consultants are on hand to help blend fragrance oils into a signature recipe. Inluro will keep recipes on file for wholesale orders or at an individual customer’s request.

While Inluro also hosts bachelor parties, bridal showers and has even been the venue for a few proposals, gatherings don’t have to be nuptial-related. The shop is also a destination for birthday parties, baby showers and nearly any celebration imaginable.

“On a Saturday we could have a bachelorette party creating at the bar, and at the same time at the other side of the bar we could have a birthday party with a 10-year-old and all her friends,” says Susi Brucato, who co-owns Inluro with her husband, Rob.

“It’s for all ages. Families come in together; they really enjoy the process. They get to make something that’s theirs, both men and women,” says Rob.

The couple, who spent years working in banking and finance, opened their shop nearly eight years ago after tiring of corporate travel.

“We truly wanted it to be a unique experience, not just a retail candle store,” says Rob.

Customers can turn their signature scents into reed diffusers, wax melts, disinfectant spray, lotions, sugar scrubs, bath and body salts, hand soaps, shower gels, roll-on fragrances, car diffusers and diffuser bracelets.

“Those are all available in the shop,” says Rob. “You can come in off the street and go through the experience or call and make a reservation or make a reservation online on our website.”

Inluro also hosts group outings and events, and the shop is BYOB, allowing beer and wine. The business extends beyond retail, as Rob manages the wholesale side of operations.

“We work with a lot of businesses and local companies to create a signature scent for their brand,” he says. “We put their logo and branding on it. Scent is the strongest of the five senses, so it’s an impactful way for clients to remember.”

Inluro also works with large national accounts.

“Incorporating scent is a unique approach to marketing and branding,” adds Rob, who notes that Inluro also partners with organizations for fundraisers.

The Brucatos say they are grateful for how deeply connected they have become to the community through customers, fellow business owners and chambers of commerce.

“The in-store experience to me is extremely gratifying, just seeing people’s passion about the process, seeing them enjoy themselves and the opportunity for us to get to know people — interacting, talking to them, helping them,” says Rob.

Adds Susi, “Working with retailers and surrounding chambers we’ve gotten to know a lot of people who are good friends now.”

Inluro

211 W. State St., Geneva

(630) 730-9302

www.inluro.com