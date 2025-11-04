Giving thanks for the companion in your life

This month is a good time to appreciate the animals that enrich our lives and the people who love pets. (Metro Newspaper Service)

November has always been one of my favorite months – not just for the cooler weather, the food or the start of the holidays, but for the spirit of gratitude that comes with it. This season reminds me to slow down, take stock and give thanks for the things that make life meaningful. For me, that gratitude includes not only my human family but also my four-legged family members, who share my home and my heart.

As a traveling veterinary surgeon, I have the privilege of seeing the people and pets who make up the incredible network of care across our communities. Whether it’s a family sitting anxiously in a waiting room, a technician comforting a nervous patient or a volunteer walking dogs in the cold, there’s something deeply moving about the quiet, steady kindness that people show to animals every day.

THE HEART OF HEALING

Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that the bond between people and pets is one of the most powerful forces I’ve ever witnessed. It transcends species and words. It is a connection built entirely on trust. As a surgeon, I often see that bond tested when a pet faces illness or injury. Those moments are hard. There’s fear, hope and sometimes heartbreak, but there’s also incredible strength.

When I step into the surgical suite, I’m not just operating on a patient; I’m caring for a family member. My goal is to help that pet return to the life they love. On the other side of recovery, I see something truly beautiful: the joy in a dog’s eyes when they can run again, or the relief in a cat owner’s smile when their pet curls up in their arms after a hospital stay. Healing isn’t just physical, it’s emotional. Often, the pet does just as much healing for the person as we do for the pet.

LIVING IN THE MOMENT

Animals have an incredible ability to remind us of what really matters. They don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. They live fully in each moment. It’s something most of us could practice more often.

My own dogs, for example, can spend an absurd amount of time staring into a mirror, but I’ve never seen them critique themselves. No matter what kind of day I’ve had, they’re there to keep me grounded and remind me that life is about being present.

I see that same perspective in my patients: a senior dog who still wags his tail despite stiff joints, a cat who begins to purr again after surgery, or a young pup ready to play after a leg repair. Their resilience is remarkable. They thrive on routine, safety and love.

As the days get shorter and the holidays approach, it’s easy to get caught up in lists, schedules and endless tasks. But our pets pull us back to center. They remind us to be still, enjoy the walk and appreciate the quiet companions.

KANE COUNTY’S FINEST

When I think about Kane County’s finest, I don’t think of awards or headlines. I think about the people who quietly make a difference every day.

• The volunteer who spends weekends walking shelter dogs so they can feel grass under their paws.

• The foster parent bottle-feeding orphaned kittens or puppies through the night.

• The family who adopts a senior or special-needs pet, knowing their time together may be shorter but no less meaningful.

These are the finest examples of compassion in our community. They’re the reason pets who once had no one now have homes. They’re the reason veterinarians like me do what we do, because healing doesn’t stop when a patient leaves the hospital. It continues in the homes, the routines and the relationships that owners build with their pets.

If you’re looking for a way to give thanks this season, consider supporting a local rescue, volunteering or donating supplies to a shelter. Even a small act of kindness can make a huge difference for an animal waiting for a family.

A SEASON FOR THANKS

This November, as you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner or gather with family, take a moment to look at the pet curled up at your feet or stretched out by the fireplace. Think about what they’ve brought into your life: the laughter, loyalty and lessons in patience and unconditional love.

We’re all surrounded by people and pets who make our community better just by being in it. So to all the pet owners, rescue workers, veterinary teams and families who open their homes and hearts to animals in need, I thank you. You are truly Kane County’s finest.

And to the pets who make every day brighter, thank you for reminding me what gratitude really looks like.