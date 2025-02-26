Enjoy cocktails and coffeehouses while exploring the Fox River

Look for unique and refreshing cocktails near the Fox River. (Metro Newspaper Service )

From a wealth of creative flavoring and care for taste, take a look at these fresh and delicious cocktail and coffee havens along the Fox River.

Cocktails

Bar Evolution

barevolutionbatavia.com

27 N River St, Batavia

(630) 454-4315

Draft beer and specialty cocktails dominate their tasty menu with seasonal changes to their mixed drinks.

The Lewis

thelewisstcharles.com

106 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174-1928

(630) 549-7167

Signature cocktails like Logan’s Run feature vodka, lemon and cucumber and Ancho Reyes Verde.

Martini Room

martiniroomelgin.com

161 E Chicago St, Elgin

(847) 741-0349

Flights of mini martinis, unique seasonal martinis and signature sips – there’s so much to enjoy!

Hacienda Real

haciendaflavorsofmexico.com

1602 Commons Dr Ste 600, Geneva

(630) 884-5998

Try the Margarita Carnaval, a deliciously tropical drink served inside a pineapple.

Bleuroot

bleuroot.com

98 W Main St, West Dundee

(847) 844-0047

Try fantastically named cocktails like Beetle Juice, Earl Grey Spritz or Port in the Storm.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

oldrepublicbar.com

155 S Randall Rd, Elgin

(224) 535-9544

Cool off with a blue Electric Iced Tea or a vivid green Ecto Cooler.

Lounge 51

lounge51co.com

51 S Grove Ave, Elgin

(847) 454-7724

Check out frozen cocktails like pina coladas or refreshing fruity mojitos.

The Alchemist

alchemistgeneva.com

477 S 3rd St, Geneva

(630) 338-9446

Choose from a long list of artisanal craft cocktails like Confucius’ Final Cocktail, Spring Fling and a New Day in Dublin featuring West Cork Irish Whisky.

Preservation

preservationgeneva.com

513 S 3rd St, Geneva

(630) 208-1588

Take in the tartly delicious In a Pickle or feel elegant sipping on the Regal Blush.

French 75

french75gallery.com

56 E Galena Blvd, Aurora,

(630) 340-5675

Check out House original cocktails like the Mundy’s Mood with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon or the Kickin’ Cherry Mule with jalapeño-infused tequila.

113 Main

113main.com

113 Main St, Oswego

(331) 216-5133

With cocktails named Parrot Head and Blue Suede Shoes, you’re sure to find something unique to your own taste.

moto imōto

motoimoto.com

181 S 1st St, Saint Charles

(630) 425-0990

Happy hour is a delicious mix of sumptuous drinks and yummy small bites.

Fox Valley Winery

foxvalleywinery.com

59 S Main St, Oswego

(630) 554-0404

Choose from an eclectic and curated list of labels, all sure to be delicious.

Pollyanna Brewing

pollyannabrewing.com

106 S Riverside Ave, Saint Charles

(630) 549-7372

Peruse barrel aged, seasonal and year-round round beers – make sure you check out their website for specific labels.

Stockholm’s

stockholmsbrewpub.com

306 W State St, Geneva

(630) 208-7070

Enjoy a microbrew or one of their many crafted cocktails and martinis.

Sidecar Supperclub

sidecarsupperclub.com

12 N River St, Batavia

(630) 406-9200

A refreshing venue with plenty of beer, whisky and cocktails.

The Hive Tavern & Eatery

204 W Main St, St Charles

(630) 549-0268

Coffee Houses

Seasonally flavored and carefully crafted cocktails like the Whale & the Bee and Citrus Mules are worth a try. Cocktails may vary from season to season.

Check out local coffeehouses to keep your energy up while exercising and shopping near the Fox River. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Coffeehouses

Alexander’s Café Elgin

alexanderscafe.com

1725 N State St, Elgin

(847) 888-4146

Stay for unbeatable breakfast food and sip on mochas, frappuccinos and more.

Arcedium Coffeehouse

arcedium.com

60 Indiana St, Saint Charles

(630) 444-0610

Fair Trade, organic coffee featuring smoothies, Arcedium Arctics and classically styled lattes.

Bocadito’s Café

bocaditos.cafe

11 N Batavia Ave, Batavia

(630) 937-4002

Check out their delicious coffees and tasty bites to get your day going.

Coffee Drop Shop

coffeedropshop.com

227 S 3rd St Ste 107, Geneva

(630) 845-3255

From flavored to regional coffees and more, take the opportunity to try different tastes.

Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse

318coffeehouse.com

318 S 3rd St, Geneva

(630) 845-3180

Choose from a variety of indulgent frozen coffees and “hot” chocolates as well as seasonal libations including their froze and Irish nitro cold brew.

Hey Sugar

heysugargeneva.com

507 S 3rd St, Geneva

(630) 262-8200

Venture into the unknown with their Lavender Shakerato or the Indian sweet tea among other classic coffee choices.

Viator Coffee Co

viatorcoffeeco.com

51 S Grove Ave, Elgin

(847) 380-6046

Nosh on hot breakfast and baked goods while fueling up on their rich coffee.

The Village Grind Coffee & tea Co.

villagegrindoswego.com

19 Main St, Oswego

(630) 554-6678

Limestone Coffee & Tea Moka Coffee

limestone.coffee

8 W Wilson St, Batavia

(630) 454-4556

Is anything better than a salted caramel latte when out and about? Don’t miss their other signature drinks alongside espresso and coffee choices.

Maple Leaf Roasters

mapleleafcafe.com

1 Illinois St, Saint Charles, IL 60174

(630) 549-0818

This café focuses on great coffee including tea, cold brew and more.