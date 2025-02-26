Enjoy cocktails and coffeehouses while exploring the Fox River

From a wealth of creative flavoring and care for taste, take a look at these fresh and delicious cocktail and coffee havens along the Fox River.
Cocktails
Bar Evolution
barevolutionbatavia.com
27 N River St, Batavia
(630) 454-4315
Draft beer and specialty cocktails dominate their tasty menu with seasonal changes to their mixed drinks.
The Lewis
thelewisstcharles.com
106 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174-1928
(630) 549-7167
Signature cocktails like Logan’s Run feature vodka, lemon and cucumber and Ancho Reyes Verde.
Martini Room
martiniroomelgin.com
161 E Chicago St, Elgin
(847) 741-0349
Flights of mini martinis, unique seasonal martinis and signature sips – there’s so much to enjoy!
Hacienda Real
haciendaflavorsofmexico.com
1602 Commons Dr Ste 600, Geneva
(630) 884-5998
Try the Margarita Carnaval, a deliciously tropical drink served inside a pineapple.
Bleuroot
bleuroot.com
98 W Main St, West Dundee
(847) 844-0047
Try fantastically named cocktails like Beetle Juice, Earl Grey Spritz or Port in the Storm.
Old Republic Kitchen + Bar
oldrepublicbar.com
155 S Randall Rd, Elgin
(224) 535-9544
Cool off with a blue Electric Iced Tea or a vivid green Ecto Cooler.
Lounge 51
lounge51co.com
51 S Grove Ave, Elgin
(847) 454-7724
Check out frozen cocktails like pina coladas or refreshing fruity mojitos.
The Alchemist
alchemistgeneva.com
477 S 3rd St, Geneva
(630) 338-9446
Choose from a long list of artisanal craft cocktails like Confucius’ Final Cocktail, Spring Fling and a New Day in Dublin featuring West Cork Irish Whisky.
Preservation
preservationgeneva.com
513 S 3rd St, Geneva
(630) 208-1588
Take in the tartly delicious In a Pickle or feel elegant sipping on the Regal Blush.
French 75
french75gallery.com
56 E Galena Blvd, Aurora,
(630) 340-5675
Check out House original cocktails like the Mundy’s Mood with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon or the Kickin’ Cherry Mule with jalapeño-infused tequila.
113 Main
113main.com
113 Main St, Oswego
(331) 216-5133
With cocktails named Parrot Head and Blue Suede Shoes, you’re sure to find something unique to your own taste.
moto imōto
motoimoto.com
181 S 1st St, Saint Charles
(630) 425-0990
Happy hour is a delicious mix of sumptuous drinks and yummy small bites.
Fox Valley Winery
foxvalleywinery.com
59 S Main St, Oswego
(630) 554-0404
Choose from an eclectic and curated list of labels, all sure to be delicious.
Pollyanna Brewing
pollyannabrewing.com
106 S Riverside Ave, Saint Charles
(630) 549-7372
Peruse barrel aged, seasonal and year-round round beers – make sure you check out their website for specific labels.
Stockholm’s
stockholmsbrewpub.com
306 W State St, Geneva
(630) 208-7070
Enjoy a microbrew or one of their many crafted cocktails and martinis.
Sidecar Supperclub
sidecarsupperclub.com
12 N River St, Batavia
(630) 406-9200
A refreshing venue with plenty of beer, whisky and cocktails.
The Hive Tavern & Eatery
204 W Main St, St Charles
(630) 549-0268
Seasonally flavored and carefully crafted cocktails like the Whale & the Bee and Citrus Mules are worth a try. Cocktails may vary from season to season.
Coffeehouses
Alexander’s Café Elgin
alexanderscafe.com
1725 N State St, Elgin
(847) 888-4146
Stay for unbeatable breakfast food and sip on mochas, frappuccinos and more.
Arcedium Coffeehouse
arcedium.com
60 Indiana St, Saint Charles
(630) 444-0610
Fair Trade, organic coffee featuring smoothies, Arcedium Arctics and classically styled lattes.
Bocadito’s Café
bocaditos.cafe
11 N Batavia Ave, Batavia
(630) 937-4002
Check out their delicious coffees and tasty bites to get your day going.
Coffee Drop Shop
coffeedropshop.com
227 S 3rd St Ste 107, Geneva
(630) 845-3255
From flavored to regional coffees and more, take the opportunity to try different tastes.
Graham’s 318 Coffeehouse
318coffeehouse.com
318 S 3rd St, Geneva
(630) 845-3180
Choose from a variety of indulgent frozen coffees and “hot” chocolates as well as seasonal libations including their froze and Irish nitro cold brew.
Hey Sugar
heysugargeneva.com
507 S 3rd St, Geneva
(630) 262-8200
Venture into the unknown with their Lavender Shakerato or the Indian sweet tea among other classic coffee choices.
Viator Coffee Co
viatorcoffeeco.com
51 S Grove Ave, Elgin
(847) 380-6046
Nosh on hot breakfast and baked goods while fueling up on their rich coffee.
The Village Grind Coffee & tea Co.
villagegrindoswego.com
19 Main St, Oswego
(630) 554-6678
Limestone Coffee & Tea Moka Coffee
limestone.coffee
8 W Wilson St, Batavia
(630) 454-4556
Is anything better than a salted caramel latte when out and about? Don’t miss their other signature drinks alongside espresso and coffee choices.
Maple Leaf Roasters
mapleleafcafe.com
1 Illinois St, Saint Charles, IL 60174
(630) 549-0818
This café focuses on great coffee including tea, cold brew and more.