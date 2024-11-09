Veteran Mike Kenyon: Farming, philanthropy a way of life

Mike Kenyon, who served during the Vietnam War, runs his family’s dairy farm in South Elgin. (Sandy Bressner)

U.S. Army veteran Mike Kenyon got his start on the Kane County Board by first serving on the Farmland Protection Commission.

A South Elgin resident, Kenyon served as president of the Kane County Forest Preserve Commission, president of the Kane County Farm Bureau from 1996 to 2002 and was district director of the Illinois Farm Bureau.

His 18 years of service on the Kane County Board will come to an end this year, but Kenyon also is known for his philanthropy.

He served in every office of the South Elgin Jaycees, who recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He helped found the South Elgin Business Association and served two terms as second president. He helped found the Food For Greater Elgin initiative, which works with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. He donates produce from his farm.

“Nobody should be hungry,” Kenyon said. “I grow pumpkins and give them to the (South Elgin) parks people and they sell them and use the money. Lately, I’ve been giving pumpkins to the Boys and Girls Clubs. ... I support the PADS people and the Community Crisis Center. They do wonderful things.”

A Republican on the board, Kenyon is known for working with Democrats on bipartisan issues.

“I’m a moderate whose votes are well thought out on issues,” Kenyon said in February. “I support employers and I support unions.”

Wayne attorney Kenneth Shepro, past chairman of the Kane County Republican Party, said Kenyon “is like everybody’s big brother.”

“He’s got a rare ability. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” Shepro said. “If you need help, he’ll give it to you. If you are in trouble, he’ll come for you. He is a guy who gives and never stops. His family has been giving here since the 1870s.”

Kenyon’s wry sense of humor isn’t always understood, Shepro said.

For example, when some people fussed that he dozed off during county meetings, Kenyon brushed off the criticism, saying, “I’m checking the inside of my eyelids for holes.”