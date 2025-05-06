Batavia, St. Charles North baseball win close rivalry rubber matches: Monday’s KCC sports roundup

Baseball

Batavia 3, Geneva 2

Connar Temple allowed eight hits and two runs (zero earned) while striking out seven on the mound, and Liam Darre had the eventual go-ahead RBI in the fourth to help the Bulldogs (8-15-1, 5-7 DuKane) take the rubber match of a three-game series against the Vikings (18-7, 8-4).

Michael Toole had the only RBI in the game for Geneva, while Nelson Wendell, Mason Bruesch and Nick Price each added two hits. Caden Sorenson allowed just one hit and zero runs over 3⅓ innings of relief.

St. Charles North 10, St. Charles East 9

The North Stars (11-12, 6-6 DuKane) put up five runs in the third and sixth innings, enough to take the deciding game of the three-game series over the crosstown rival Saints (11-11, 7-5).

Matt Ritchie led the North Stars in the effort, going 3 for 4 with a double and a triple while driving home four runs. Mason Netcel had three hits and recorded two RBIs. Ben Auer also drove in a pair in the contest.

Andrew Zolna led the Saints offensively, going 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Nate Moline (two RBIs) and Joey Arend (RBI) also finished with two hits.

St. Francis 21, De La Salle 0 (4 innings)

The Spartans (18-3, 7-0 CCL) put up 10 runs in the second and fourth innings to lead them to their 13th win in a row.

Zack Maduzia and Ian Bagaconza each had three hits and drove in four runs in the game. Joey Gainer had four RBIs off of two hits, and Aiden Frank also had four RBIs. Bagaconza, Gainer and Brayden Hobein each had home runs.

Marmion 3, Montini 2

Matthew Tulley, Michael Lio and Ethan Flores all had RBI hits in the first inning, which was more than enough for the Cadets’ (15-9-1, 6-1 Chicago Catholic) pitching staff to help secure the conference victory.

Luke Young got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and two runs, which both came in the first two innings, through 5⅓ innings. The Cadets allowed just one hit following the first inning.

Aurora Central Catholic 7, IC Catholic 0

Tyler Davis allowed just two hits over five shutout innings, Raul Gomez Jr. had three hits, and Aidan Crisci drove in two runs as the Chargers (12-10, 3-4 CCL) got the shutout victory.

Prairie Ridge 5, Burlington Central 1

Zane Pollack and Jake Johnson each had two hits, with the latter driving in the Rockets’ (13-11, 5-8 Fox Valley Conference) only run in the game.

Morris 6, Kaneland 1

Carter Grabowski drove in the team’s only run as the Knights (16-5, 6-2 Interstate 8) dropped the conference matchup.

Softball

St. Charles North 5, Wheaton North 2

Abby Zawadski had a three-run home run in the first inning, and Paige Murray (3 for 4) had 11 strikeouts in the circle to help the North Stars (14-4, 6-2 DuKane) hand the Falcons their first conference loss of the season.

Ginger Ritter recorded three hits in the game, while Mack Patterson and Addy Umlauf each recorded a pair of base knocks.

Kaneland 5, Rochelle 0

Makayla Jonutz and Riley Cooper combined for a one-hit shutout as the Knights (16-10, 2-4 Interstate 8) secured their second consecutive conference victory.

Addison Coulter had a solo home run in the contest, while Brynn Woods had the team’s only other RBI.

Aurora Central Catholic 4, De La Salle 3

Sophia Delgado started the bottom of the seventh with a triple, and Madalyn Torrance drove her home with a groundout to help the Chargers (19-7, 7-3 GCAC - White) get the win and tie for the conference lead.

Kate Gambro went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in the game. Grace Grunloh also had an RBI that tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.

St. Francis 4, St. Ignatius 1

Maggie Stewart pitched four innings of scoreless ball and struck out five in relief, also picking up two hits and an RBI to help the Spartans (14-5, 7-3 GCAC - White) secure the conference victory.

Alyssa Freeman (3 for 4) started the game in the circle, allowing four hits and one run over three innings.

Lake Park 2, Batavia 0

Kenzie Krauch allowed just five hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings, but the Bulldogs (5-14, 0-7 DuKane) were held to just two hits in the loss.

Crystal Lake Central 9, Burlington Central 1

Allie Botkin went 3 for 3 at the plate, but the Rockets (12-13, 9-4 Fox Valley) couldn’t get any more offense in the loss.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 10, Geneva 0 (5 innings)

Caroline Winsininski had the Vikings’ (6-14, 0-7 DuKane) hit as they suffered the shutout loss.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 8, Morris 0

Taylor Mills and Olivia Davis each scored twice to help the Knights (14-5-1, 8-1 Interstate 8) to their eighth straight conference win.