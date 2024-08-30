Marmion boys golf beats Oswego East, St. Charles East boys soccer falls in season opener: KCC roundup for 8/29

Boys golf

Marmion 147, Oswego East 152: Regan Konen shot a three-under 33 to lead Marmion to a five-stroke victory over Oswego East in a dual at Prairie Landing Golf Course.

Konen was the only player to finish under par on the nine holes. Evan Paganelis finished at par with a 36, Luke Feltner scored a 37, and Matthew Murray finished with a 41 to round out the scorers.

The Cadets will next take on Providence Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mistwood Golf Club.

Boys soccer

Argo 4, St. Charles East 0: St. Charles East’s 2024 season got off to a rough start, falling to Argo at home.

Argo got all four of its goals in the first half, and St. Charles East couldn’t find the back of the net. Kyle Sliwa managed to get three saves in net for the Saints after getting subbed in at the half, and kept the lead from getting any bigger.

The Saints will next face Marmion in the first game of the St. Charles Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at home.