June 30, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Kane County

Baseball: Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

By Jacob Bartelson

Kaneland's Parker Violett makes a catch May 30, 2022, during their IHSA Class 3A Regional championship game against Benet at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area baseball team.

Anthony Estrada, St. Charles North, junior, third base/pitcher: All-Conference player in the DuKane Conference. Estrada hit .386 with four doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs and was 3-2 on the mound to lead the North Stars.

St. Charles North's Anthony Estrada (23) delivers a pitch against St. Charles East during a baseball game at St. Charles East High School on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

St. Charles North's Anthony Estrada (23) delivers a pitch against St. Charles East during a baseball game at St. Charles East High School on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Nate Hayes, St. Charles East, senior, pitcher: In 36.1 innings, Hayes went 5-0, allowed eight earned runs for a 1.54 ERA and struck out 52 batters.

St. Charles East logo

St. Charles East logo

Ryan Huskey, Geneva, senior, outfield: In two years in the outfield, Huskey had only one error and none this season in almost 100 chances.

Geneva High School Vikings logo

Geneva Vikings logo

Anthony Johnson, Batavia, senior, pitcher/outfield: Johnson posted a .338 batting average, .437 on-base percentage and had 13 RBIs.

Anthony Johnson

Jayden Lobliner, St. Charles North, catcher, senior: The Kansas State commit hit .403 with a team-leading three home runs and 21 RBIs. Regarded as one of the top catchers in the state, Lobliner threw out almost 70% of would be base stealers.

St. Charles North's Jayden Lobliner (4) singles against St. Charles East during a baseball game at St. Charles East High School on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

St. Charles North's Jayden Lobliner (4) singles against St. Charles East during a baseball game at St. Charles East High School on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

TJ McMillen, St. Francis, junior, first base: McMillen hit .424 with 42 hits, three home runs and 36 RBIs.

St. Francis TJ McMillen makes contact with the ball during the sectional play off game on Wednesday June 1st while taking on Sycamore in Sycamore but was tagged out at first.

St. Francis TJ McMillen makes contact with the ball during the sectional play off game on Wednesday June 1st while taking on Sycamore in Sycamore but was tagged out at first.

Michael Person, Burlington Central, sophomore, pitcher: Person went 5-2. In 41.1 innings, he allowed 35 hits, struck out 48 and had a 2.37 ERA.

Burlington Central's Michael Person

Burlington Central's Michael Person

Gavin Sitarz, St. Charles East, senior, pitcher: In 48.2 innings, Sitarz struck out 69 batters and had a 2.73 ERA.

Gavin Sitarz

Blake Stempowski, Geneva, senior, third base: A McHenry College commit, Stempowski had a .460 average, 1.3 OPS and 30 RBIs. He was an All-DuKane Conference selection.

Geneva senior Blake Stempowski

Geneva senior Blake Stempowski

Rocco Tenuta, St. Francis, junior, pitcher/outfield: Tenuta hit .425 with 45 hits, four home runs and 40 RBIs. On the mound, he went 6-0 with one save. In 49 innings, Tenuta had 63 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.57.

St. Francis junior Rocco Tenuta

Parker Violett, Kaneland, sophomore, infield: An All-I-8 Conference selection, Violett had a .340 average, .476 OBP, 1.094 OPS, seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Parker Violett

Seth Winkler, St. Charles East, junior, pitcher/infield: The 2022 Kane County Chronicle Baseball Player of the Year, Winkler hit .422 with a .495 OBP, five home runs and 32 RBIs. On the mound, Winkler allowed eight earned runs in 46 innings with 59 strikeouts.

Seth winkler

Jack Zebig, Marmion, senior, shortstop: An All-Chicago Catholic League selection, Zebig had a .387 average, .448 OBP, .653 slugging percentage, four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Jack Zebig

Jake Zitella, St. Charles East, junior, third base: The Illinois commit hit .385 and had a .484 OBP with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

Jake Zitella

BaseballBurlington Central PrepsBatavia PrepsGeneva PrepsKaneland PrepsSt. Charles East PrepsSt. Charles North PrepsMarmion PrepsSt. Francis PrepsPremium