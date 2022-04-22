Girls Soccer: Ella Stehman, St. Charles East fend off Neuqua Valley in Naperville Invite opener

NAPERVILLE – Ella Stehman scored twice Thursday to help high-flying St. Charles East stay perfect over its last seven games with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Neuqua Valley in a Naperville Invite opener for both clubs at Barrington Community Field.
The Saints (12-2-0) found themselves defending more than they would have liked in the first 20 minutes when a talented Wildcats side came out with the wind in its sails. That was thanks in part to its sensational center midfielder, Brooke Miller, and her teammates, Brianna Clasen, Selma Larbi and Grace Williams, who together provided plenty of pace and purpose in their game to show the Wildcats’ 1-5-2 overall record is quite deceiving.
“Coach (Joe) Moreau has really set up a very difficult schedule for us to help prepare for the second half of our season and state playoffs, so most of our losses are to state-ranked teams. (But) this team has a lot of character and heart, and we showed tonight we can challenge yet another big-time opponent,” said Miller, who will play next fall at Northwestern.
Despite having most of the early play, the Wildcats would concede the opener to Stehman who converted a marvelous ball played into the box where the junior was ready to steer in her first goal of the night at the back post.
“I always expect a great ball from Libby (Thomas) who also gave me another great ball on my second goal,” Stehman said.
The Saints appeared to take control when junior Mia Raschke’s clinical finish in the 62nd minute doubled the advantage after the Wildcats were unable to clear.
In a second half dominated by over 15 corners, 10 of which came from the Wildcats, it was Saints keeper Sidney Lazenby who would come to the rescue. She turned around three sure goals to earn Player of the Match honors due to her brilliant play between the sticks.
Twice the freshman would elevate to stop Miller — the first on a blistering free kick, and another on a wicked header from in close — and later when Clasen was sent through by Miller.
“Neuqua was so dangerous on all of the dead ball chances, but Sidney, who is just a freshman, really came through for us to help keep us in the game,” Stehman said.
“(Props) to their keeper, she made a couple of amazing saves, two of which came against me,” Miller added.
Brooke Miller converted a PK in the 74th minute to make the final 3-1.
The Saints, who have outscored their opponents this season 62-9, will meet Hinsdale Central Friday night as group play continues, while the Wildcats take on Hinsdale Central Saturday at noon.