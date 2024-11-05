You’re Invited to “Let It Go” on a Royal, Frosty Adventure at Paramount Theatre

As the pace of everyday life heats up this holiday season, have you tried letting it go? Chances are you’ve already tried visualization. But this time, instead of imagining a tropical island, picture snow. That’s just one element you’ll experience when you come to Paramount Theatre to see Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical for some good old-fashioned reverie in the kingdom of Arendelle. With a world-class cast featuring beloved characters like Elsa, Anna, Sven, and Olaf, and including spectacular set designs and dazzling special effects, it’s anticipated to be an awe-inspiring wintry experience for the whole family.

You’ll love this heartwarming fable about sisterhood and self-discovery. Director Trent Stork agrees, “For me, the holidays are a time where I get to reflect on all the goodness humanity can bring to the world. Elsa summons the strength to be bold and live her life how she wants to live it as she learns to ‘Let it Go.’ Anna’s pure devotional love for her sister makes her brave the wilderness and climb a mountain… We learn that true love, in its purest form, can melt a frozen heart. These themes are a great reminder of how we can reorient ourselves for the year ahead, leading with kindness, faith, and love.”

Catch the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical this season at Paramount Theatre on the iconic Paramount stage in downtown Aurora, Oct. 30, 2024 - Jan. 19, 2025.

When Paramount says the show is for everyone, they mean everyone. There are accessible performances scheduled throughout the entire show run, including American Sign Language Interpreted, Sensory-Friendly, Open Captioned, and Audio Described performances.

Visit ParamountAurora.com for more information about accessible performance dates and times.

Get your tickets today! Individual tickets are $28-$85.

Call 630.896.6666, visit ParamountAurora.com, or stop by the Paramount Box Office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photo (by Amy Nelson): Emily Kristen Morris (left) and Beth Stafford Laird (right) will star as Elsa and Anna in Paramount Theatre’s regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical.

