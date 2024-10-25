Bring Holiday Joy to a Child Through Star Tree: Sponsor a Wish List and Spread Christmas Cheer!

As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of generosity and goodwill fills the air. It’s time for giving, and we invite you to help us make holiday magic.

Do you love to play Santa? Star Tree, our holiday gift giving program, matches donors with children we serve. You’ll be partnered (anonymously) with a child and be given their sizes and a wish list to guide your shopping. This act of kindness helps provide a joyful Christmas experience for children in the care of YSB.

Every year, Star Tree provides a memorable Christmas experience for children in the care of YSB (age birth-18 years old) who may not have the same opportunities as others during this festive season. Your sponsorship brings smiles, laughter, and a sense of belonging to these young people.

Star Tree has been a source of joy for hundreds of children each year for almost two decades, and it’s all thanks to the generosity of individuals like you who have supported it. We are happy to invite you to be a part of this heartwarming tradition.

Individuals, companies, and organizations can participate. Donors sponsor a specific child (or children). You will be provided with a “wish list” from your child(ren) in early November. We ask that unwrapped gifts are brought to our Aurora office by December 6 to allow adequate time for organizing. (We can also make arrangements to pick up, if necessary.)

If you prefer to make a cash donation, we have volunteer staff who will shop for the children for you.

Please email betho@ysbiv.org or call 815-431-3023 to sponsor a child.

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

