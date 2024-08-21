Plant Now for Radiant Autumn Color

One of the many joys of gardening is the ability to plant beauty throughout multiple seasons. The experts at Countryside Flower Shop, Nursery & Garden Center in Elburn share that in addition to spring and summer, fall provides abundant gardening opportunities.

Many annuals can thrive into fall, but those that are dying off can be replaced with hearty chrysanthemums for autumnal pops of color. Other cool-loving flowers include snapdragons and pansies. Ornamental grasses and kale thrive when temperatures drop.

Planting shrubs and trees in the fall can be ideal, as the nourishing rainfall is more plentiful to help establish strong roots in preparation for winter.

Remember perennials, which are still available. Planting them now will give you a jump on next season’s garden, while enjoying a fuller garden this year. Varieties to consider for optimum color include bee balms, daisies, peonies, roses, and hostas. Daylilies are considered the “perfect perennial,” as they are vibrant plus hearty, tolerating swings in temperature and moisture.

Fall vegetable gardening can yield produce too, even in Midwest weather. Short-season crops to plant in mid-to-late summer include radishes, broccoli, and many types of greens, including lettuces and swiss chards. Consider planting container gardens with greens and chrysanthemums for a festive, edible arrangement that can be pulled indoors before the first frost.

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts the first frost to possibly hit the area November 1, so there are still many gardening weeks ahead. Now is the time to gather and preserve produce and herbs, and plant bulbs for next year. Some annuals, such as dahlias, can be pulled up, and their tuber roots stored for planting next spring.

