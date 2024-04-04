Life Lessons from the Field

My mother’s father, my beloved grandfather, was a farmer. He spent long, reverent days planting seed with the conviction that life would arise from the Illinois mud. A quiet man by nature, his focus was honoring God, the needs of his family, and the seasons.

The field proves that we are not in control. Weather and pestilence are constant considerations for a farmer.

The human tendency to pack the most seed in the given space to produce “more” has to be resisted. Space and nutrients that are needed for growth can’t be exhausted on a single year’s crop.

Grandpa’s life in the field teaches us about our life.

What do we know?

It’s important to know, understand, and accept the needs and limitations of situations.



We are motivated by love of God, family, and others. In that order.



Life is not perfect. Situations and challenges arise unexpectedly.



Planting more is not better. Grabbing for more than can be grown leads to small crops.



Pay attention to what you are doing and why you are doing it.



For better mental health and a better life:

Respect and have reverence for all life.



Serve God, and love and provide for family and others.



Expect and accept challenges.



Avoid greed.



Be intentional.



The unreflective life is not worth living.

When we develop awareness of what we are doing, why we are doing it, and for whom we are doing it, values are clear, decisions become evident, and sacrifices become an act of love.

Thanks, Grandpa! Love You!

