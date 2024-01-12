What To Know About Off-Season Travel

Are you dreaming of your 2024 adventures? Consider venturing beyond the peak seasons when you are more likely to find packed resorts, longer lines for attractions, and exorbitant prices, and instead discover the joys of off-season travel.

Here is what you need to know about off-season vacationing:

1. When is the off-season?

This unique window unfolds roughly from November to February in the northern hemisphere, excluding the holidays, and from June to August in the southern hemisphere, according to going.com. Each coincides, for the most part, with that hemisphere’s “winter” months.

2. Why you should travel off-season

There are many benefits to traveling in the off-season. Thanks to the drop in tourist numbers, this means you will deal with fewer crowds, shorter lines at popular attractions, and more availability at top restaurants, shows, and resorts. Additionally, it’s often cheaper to travel in the off-season because demand and prices are lower. For you, this can mean significant savings on flights, accommodations, rental cars, and attractions.

3. How to plan an off-season trip

Once you decide where you want to go, research what the off-season is like for that destination. Some attractions, restaurants, and nightlife options may not be open during that time. You may also have to contend with inclement weather. After researching the destination, book quickly before prices start creeping up.

Additionally, experts recommend purchasing travel insurance, especially if you plan to vacation in a region prone to storms during the off-season. Before purchasing a policy, however, it’s important to understand what it will and won’t cover.

