What is an Endoscopy, and What Can it Tell Us?

Now that the holiday season is here, most of us are enjoying a little overindulgence. This can lead to occasional heartburn or acid reflux. These complaints can sometimes be indications of more serious internal problems.

An endoscopy is a widely used medical procedure that allows the doctor to view the interior of a patient’s GI tract without making incisions. The procedure involves inserting a long thin tube directly into the body to observe the internal organs in detail. This tube, or endoscope, has a light and a camera at its tip. The images captured are displayed on a monitor, providing real-time, high-definition views of the internal structure of the patient.

An endoscopy procedure, primarily used for diagnostic purposes, can help identify the cause of various symptoms like stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, gastrointestinal bleeding, and changes in bowel habits. These procedures are particularly useful in detecting inflammation, abnormal growths, ulcers, and early signs of cancer in the digestive tract. An endoscopy is a visual assessment that provides a more accurate diagnosis than other imaging tests such as an X-ray.

An endoscopy can also be used for treatment purposes. It can aid in removing polyps, treating bleeding ulcers, or widening narrowed areas (strictures) in the digestive tract. Special tools are passed through the endoscope to perform these procedures.

One of the significant advantages of an endoscopy is its minimally invasive nature. The procedures are done with sedation where the patient is sleeping but still breathing on their own (rather than general anesthesia), leading to quicker recovery times and less discomfort for the patient compared to traditional surgeries.

If you’re having gastrointestinal issues that you suspect may be more than just the result of overeating during the holidays, an endoscopy may be a way to diagnose the problem, get healthier, and feel better. GI Alliance in St. Charles specializes in both endoscopies and colonoscopies and boasts near-perfect patient satisfaction scores.

