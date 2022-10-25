Making Pre-Arrangements for Funeral

Did you know that there are about 19,000 funeral homes in the United States? Just like Dr. Seuss, there big ones, small ones, red ones, blue ones and every single one of them is on call and ready to care for you 24/7/365. Even on Christmas. We are kind of like 7-11 in a way, we may not always be busy, but we are always open, and we are always willing to answer questions...even the silly ones. And yes, we probably have heard that one joke that you never had a chance to tell but go ahead and tell us anyway because we love to be a part of your happy times too! There is something that we are very serious about, and that is caring for you. In an instant, we put aside our own lives and own families to care for yours. Making the worst times easier is what we are built to do; it’s our calling, but you can help too. It’s simple, it won’t cost you a dime and there are no strings attached. Pre-arrangements. Ugh! It’s a scary word and we know it’s hard to think about the end when there is so much life left to be lived but imagine taking that step and making decisions with no time limit, no pressure and at no cost! You can change your mind 1,000 times by lunch and take pre-arrangements from one funeral home to another for the simple reason that you don’t like their taste in socks. You have the power. We have the way to make it easier. Call your funeral director, stop in for a coffee and share the fact that you want live dueling polka bands at your funeral . We can take it. Just call Conley’s.

