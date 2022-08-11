The Allure of Alcohol

Throughout generations, alcohol has been present. It has served to unite us in community, keep us healthy, and lead us to holiness. “Celebrations of important life transitions, such as marriage, graduation, and death often include alcohol,” explained Dr. Beth Plachetka, LCSW, EdD and owner of Safe Harbor Counseling. “It’s also been used historically for medical purposes as an antiseptic and analgesic, and is sometimes used in religious celebrations.”

According to Dr. Beth, the challenge with appropriate alcohol use lies in human nature and biology. “Human beings are social animals and tend to follow the crowd,” she said. “Self-awareness is difficult to achieve in emotionally charged situations, resulting in a lack of judgment.”

As humans are designed to develop habits that allow energy for creativity, we tend to avoid denying ourselves anything, even things we know aren’t good for us. “The challenge of appropriate alcohol consumption lies in its impact on our autonomic nervous system, or ANS,” added Dr. Beth. “When the ANS, made up of the brain and all its subparts, has to monitor itself while under the influence, inaccurate interpretations and resolutions result.”

Alcohol is metabolized at about one drink per hour, but can be detected in urine for 12 hours. Metabolization rate is affected by gender, the type of alcohol, and other factors. “We’re aware of the health impact of alcohol use,” said Dr. Beth. “Cancers, heart disease, brain atrophy, fetal alcohol syndrome, alcohol poisoning, and alcohol withdrawal symptoms are potential unfortunate results of consuming too much alcohol.”

The solution is simple and straightforward, yet difficult to implement; alcohol use should be limited or eliminated. “Self-denial makes us emotionally and psychologically stronger,” said Dr. Beth. “We’re less controlled by outside circumstances and are less likely to take shortcuts to success.”

To be independent, healthy, and emotionally and psychologically strong, practice the art of self-denial. If you’re struggling with alcohol dependency, please contact Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org .

