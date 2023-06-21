Batavia to put crossing guards at Route 31 intersection where boy was struck by truck while riding bike

Drivers passing through Batavia should plan to watch their speed after the city approved a contract for crossing guards at Route 31 and Union Avenue during the June 20 City Council meeting.

“At last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting of course we discussed numerous possible ways we could improve the safety on Route 31,” City Administrator Laura Newman said. “[One solution] we were asked to look at was contracting a professional organization to provide crossing guard services at union street for the many families and children who are crossing Route 31 to go to and from the Quarry Beach.”

The city approved a year-long contract with the Aurora-based Andy Frain Services, with crossing guard services that began Monday and ends on June 30 of 2024, according to meeting documents.

The contract comes after a Batavia bicyclist died from injuries suffered after she was hit crossing Route 31 on May 23, and a boy was seriously injured while crossing Route 31 at Union Avenue on May 30.

Several residents and city officials expressed concerns about bicycle safety in the city, especially along Route 31, at the June 13 Committee of the Whole meeting.

“The prices are set forth at Schedule One, for regular hours of $26.72 per hour, [and] Holiday [hours] of $40.8,” Newman said.

Newman said crossing guards would be active one-half hour before and after the closing and opening of Hall Quarry Beach. It opens daily at 11:30 a.m. and closes at either 6 or 7 p.m., depending on the day of the week.

The contract would total about $12,157 for the season, Newman said.

“It’s just a one year contract,” said Newman. “I would only seek authorization to utilize them for this season because I’m hoping that construction on the road diet will be in place starting in April of next year.”