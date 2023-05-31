Teen boy critical after truck strikes bike in Batavia

BATAVIA – A GMC Denali truck struck a teen boy on a bicycle in the intersection of South Batavia and Union avenues today at about 2:30 p.m., Batavia police announced in a news release.

The boy was critically injured and taken to an area hospital, the release stated.

The truck was traveling south on South Batavia Avenue when it struck the boy on the bike, who was traveling west on Union Avenue within the crosswalk, the release stated.

The driver was not injured.

This is the second serious accident involving a vehicle hitting a bicyclist in Batavia in just over a week. On May 23, a woman was critically injured while riding a bike after being hit by a minivan on South Batavia Avenue near Millview Drive.

Batavia police are investigating and are asking witnesses or anyone with additional information is asked to call Chief Shawn Mazza at 630–454-2500.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Batavia police in the investigation.