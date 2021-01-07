Yo Joan! Reflections on 2020

“We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet

For days of auld lang syne.” – Robert Burns

With 2021 underway, you’re probably well into (or hopefully not already out of) your New Year’s resolutions. If you’re into it, “Yay! Keep Going!” If you’re out of it, “Don’t Despair!” I have a tip that hopefully can help whether you’re in, out or somewhere in-between.

Many of us would like to forget 2020 existed with all the serious health trials and difficulties of the year, but now is a good time to reflect with 20/20 hindsight. Coincidentally, reflection is the last part of every yoga pose.

Here’s the tip:

Take a piece of paper and draw a line down the center of it.

On the left-side column, write down positive things that happened last year. They need not be grandiose accomplishments. It could be as simple as:

I met a new neighbor I liked.

I got an “A” in spelling.

I held my mother’s hand.

Write down as many things that you can think of. Think of things that gave you joy, whether big or small.

On the right-side column, write your disappointments. These could be huge losses or small hurts. Leave space under each disappointment. For example:

I got a bad haircut.

(Skip a line)

I got a “D” in science.

(Skip a line)

My heart broke over the death of my loved one.

After you write your disappointments down, write underneath each disappointment something you learned from the experience. For example:

I got a bad haircut.

Show better pictures to hairstylist.

I got a “D” in science.

I need my teacher’s help.

My heart broke over the death of my loved one.

I have a heart with capacity for great love.

Lastly, choose experiences from 2020 you’d like to further expand upon in this new year.

For example:

2021

Meet more neighbors I like.

Hold my mother’s hand more.

Show better pictures to hair stylist.

Ask my teachers for help when needed.

Be patient as my heart grows in its capacity for great love.

Wishing you a beautiful new year.

Joan Budilovsky is a resident of St Charles. She can be reached at editorial@kcchronicle.com. Her website is Yoyoga.com.