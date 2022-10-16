Letter: Vote Leslie Juby for Kane County Board

To the editor:

Leslie Juby will make an excellent representative for District 11 on the Kane County Board.

She has been a very effective member of the Geneva School Board. While serving on the Geneva School District 304 board she was a fine mentor for new members. The years I served with Leslie on that board have given me an opportunity to observe her work ethic. She is focused and doesn’t hesitate to do detailed research. She maintains awareness of the big picture while developing objectives.

While she was on the school board, she was very involved in debt restructuring, helping to save taxpayers $31 million. Leslie works collaboratively as a team member, and I am sure she will be a positive participant for all tax payers. As Leslie says “I believe in building on our heritage by investing in our future.”

I expect great things from her service to Kane County and endorse her without hesitation.

R. Larry Cabeen

Geneva