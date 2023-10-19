Beyond the Bookshelves: Spotlighting and supporting local authors

Did you know the Geneva Public Library proudly highlights a collection of books written by talented local writers? Come and explore our second-floor display, where you’ll find literary treasures waiting to be discovered.

By borrowing one of these books, you not only embark on a literary journey but also actively support the creativity and passion of our local authors.

Our curated collection spans genres, including children’s literature, poetry, enthralling mysteries, captivating historical accounts, thought-provoking nonfiction works and so much more. Drop by today and unearth your next extraordinary read.

Your visit promises not just great stories but also an opportunity to champion the voices of our community’s literary talents.

The librarian recommends: “When the CIA recruits you to try to solve a decades-old Einsteinian equation, you can either comply or escape. Charlie Thorne, a 12-year-old super genius and thief, chooses to do all of the above in ‘Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation’ by Stuart Gibbs. She is globetrotting with two operatives one minute, outwitting Israeli Mossad agents the next. All this intrigue is in search of an equation that can solve the world’s energy crisis – or create the next weapon on par with a nuclear bomb. This book is perfect for kids that loved Alex Rider and adults that love Jason Bourne,” librarian Margaux Morrone says.

• Christine Lazaris is the executive director for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.