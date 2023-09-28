Pop the cork! It’s our 70th anniversary and we’re throwing a party

Seventy years ago, the Batavia Civic Club diligently was working with the Batavia Businessmen’s Association to form a chamber of commerce. After the Batavia Chamber of Commerce was chartered as a nonprofit Sept. 30, 1953, the BCC was abolished. We’ve been going strong ever since and plan to celebrate the platinum anniversary at our Chamber Cheers event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. We’d love to have you join us.

In addition to toasting our anniversary, we’ll celebrate members’ longevity with the Chamber by handing out our Membership Milestone Awards. Four members will receive the 25-year award. Those receiving the 25-year award are Batavia Access Television (BATV), the Batavia ACCESS Committee, Batavia United Way and Old Second National Bank. We are thankful for their commitment to Batavia and in particular the business community that the Batavia Chamber supports.

We also pay tribute to a Chamber member who has displayed an outstanding commitment and dedication to the Chamber’s mission, vision and values. This member is recognized as the annual Donna Dallesasse Award recipient. We are thrilled that Kathy Barkei, a Batavia Chamber member for 28 years, is this year’s honoree. She is a real estate broker with Fox Valley Real Estate, Kathy Barkei Team, and is a previous recipient of our Ambassador of the Year award.

During Chamber Cheers, we’ll also congratulate the Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer Ambassador of the Year honoree. This year’s winner is Nathan Galliart, a financial adviser with Edward Jones on Williamsburg Avenue in Geneva.

All will be feted at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, 1117 N. Washington Ave. (Route 25) in Batavia.

Tickets to Chamber Cheers cost $50 a person, which includes food, music, a drink ticket and a raffle ticket to win the door prize of $1,000 in Batavia Chamber Bucks. A cash bar will be available and casual attire is welcome. Registration for Chamber Cheers is required. To guarantee your spot, call 630-879-7134 or visit https://www.bataviachamber.org/events to register online. Sponsorships are still available, including an unlimited number of Cheers Sponsorships for $70 each to commemorate 70 years of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s unwavering support of local businesses and the Batavia community. Contact Patti Anselme, special events coordinator, for more information. She can be reached at 630-879-7134, ext. 3, or patti@bataviachamber.org.

Send in nominations for 2023 Batavia Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone who deserves recognition? The Citizen of the Year Award is given to a resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community and is the result of a personal commitment and should be of an extraordinary nature. More criteria for the award is listed at bataviachamber.org/awards-criteria.

Anyone in the community can submit a nomination in the form of a letter of recommendation to the Batavia Chamber of Commerce no later than Friday, Nov. 10, stating the reasons why the individual being nominated is worthy of this honor. Citizen of the Year is selected from the nominations by a panel of previous Citizen of the Year honorees. The winner will be honored at the Inspire Celebration on April 25, 2024. The past five Citizens of the Year were John Dillon, Dan Hoefler, Bob Hansen, Nanette (Nan) Phillips and Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer.

For event updates and other news, follow Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. You also can text 478-CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson St. to visit us. You can buy a Batavia Community flag and replenish your Chamber Bucks supply, too!