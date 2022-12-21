@Your Batavia Public Library: Cozy up with a good book during the Winter Reading Club

After the hustle and excitement of the holidays, the cold, snowy days of January and February sometimes feel like they could blur into a frigid monotony.

Warm up with a good book and bust out of the winter boredom blahs during Winter Library Club 2023, which is themed “Fireside Family Fun.” For families with children ranging in age from infants through eighth grade, Winter Library Club is a reading and activity program. For teens and adults, it’s a reading club.

Winter Library Club begins Saturday, Jan. 14, and concludes on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Winter Library Club combines reading and fun activities for families who can earn points for completing themed activities. Record your accomplishments on the Beanstack app, then visit the Youth Services Desk for exciting rewards. Collect enough points to earn your completion badge and receive an entry for a chance to win a “Do-It-Together” prize basket. Each themed basket includes items that will delight the entire family.

Registration begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, on Beanstack. Activity sheets will be available on the library website, bataviapubliclibrary.org, beginning Saturday, Jan. 14, and may be printed to submit paper copies. All Winter Library Club points must be earned and entered on Beanstack or turned in to the Youth Services Desk by 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Earn points by attending the Science & Art Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the library. The open house-style format features stations including FrogLady Presentations, Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, DuPage Children’s Museum and Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education.

Families also may earn points by heading to the library for the 30/30 Juggling Show. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, Mike Vondruska of the Illinois Juggling Institute will delight with his juggling skills during a 30-minute performance. If you’d like to learn how to juggle, a 30-minute juggling instruction session will follow his performance. Vondruska will entice everyone into the act using slow-moving, colorful scarves.

Adults and high school students may participate in Winter Reading Club by reading or listening to books. Patrons may record their books using the Beanstack app or pick up a paper log from the library beginning Jan. 14. When three books have been recorded on a log sheet, that log is complete and should be returned to the Reference Desk.

Each completed log will earn patrons a free book as a prize. Patrons may turn in up to 10 logs by 9 p.m. Feb. 28. Patrons may pick up their book prizes between March 2 and March 16.

Individuals who participate by turning in at least one completed log will have their names entered into a drawing for Batavia Chamber Bucks gift certificates. Winners with Batavia Public Library cards will receive these gift certificates.

Holiday closings reminder

To celebrate the holidays, the library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26. The library will be closed from noon Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.