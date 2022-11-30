@Your Batavia Public Library: Make happy holiday memories with the library

What makes the holiday season so special often revolves around the people with whom we celebrate and the memories we make from longtime traditions and new experiences.

The wonder and beauty of the season can touch anyone at any age. It’s captured in the delighted squeals and laughter just as much as in the awed silence that envelops us. Holiday programs and events at the Batavia Public Library help us to connect with our families, friends and community so we may enjoy the magic of the holiday season together.

Holiday happenings

Christmas music already is playing on the radio and inside many stores, but the holidays really take on a new life after Thanksgiving. The Celebration of Lights Festival is a Batavia tradition, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving feasts. This year, join us for holiday stories at Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St.

Guest readers will read stories aloud from 5:50-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, in the Gustafson Research Center, on the Depot’s lower level. No registration is required for this free event.

It’s Grinch month from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22 in the Youth Services Department and it’s guaranteed to make your heart grow three times its size. Tell us what makes your heart grow and add it to the Grinch mural. Just like a photo with Santa, a photo with this life-sized Grinch makes a great photo op for your children or the whole family.

Guess how many red and green pom poms are in the Youth Services jar and correct answers could earn your child a prize. To learn about more activities, head to batavia.libnet.info/event/7381081.

Children ages 7-14 also may sign up through Wednesday, Nov. 30, to make holiday gift tags. After registering for this craft, individuals will receive an instructional video. Prepackaged supplies may be picked up in Youth Services beginning Monday, Dec. 12. Register for this free craft at batavia.libnet.info/event/7347177.

Christmas trees and wreaths signal the holiday season is upon us, but the sale and distribution of these decorations was one of Chicago’s first big businesses. Every facet of the Yuletide season has an interesting connection with Chicago. You’ll learn about these connections during Sundays on Stage, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Founders Room. Register for this festive, free program at batavia.libnet.info/event/7421266. A Batavia Public Library card isn’t required to attend.

Holiday shopping

Visitors may shop for gifts at the library, as well. Friends of the Batavia Public Library will host the monthly Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the FriendSpace on the lower level of the library. This sale is 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., with gift-quality books featured this month.

The Friends also will host its Vintage Book Sale from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Founders Room at the library. Both sales offer the opportunity to shop for special gifts while giving back to a local, nonprofit organization that benefits the community and Library.

Holiday closings

To celebrate the holidays, the library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26. While the building physically will be closed, patrons may place items on hold or check out digital materials such as Audiobooks and eBooks on our website at bataviapubliclibrary.org.