Batavia Business Beat: Shop small, shop local and make it special this holiday season

Happy Thanksgiving! As you pore over online and print ads for Black Friday shopping, we remind you to shop our small businesses first. They are well-stocked with holiday decor and great gifts for everyone in your family.

Batavia Chamber Bucks

We’d also like to remind gift-givers that Batavia Chamber Bucks are available to purchase. If you don’t know what to get someone, let them decide. Almost 100 area businesses will accept these $10 certificates. We also have $50 certificates. With Chamber Bucks, you can support local businesses while giving a gift to family, friends, teachers, colleagues and/or employees. To purchase Chamber Bucks, stop by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, in Batavia.

A Holiday Chamber Bucks promotion is underway. In-person purchasers will receive a free match by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, up to $50 a residence. In other words, the first $50 worth of Chamber Bucks purchased receive $50 Holiday Bucks for free. Holiday Bucks expire at the end of March. There is no expiration date for regular Chamber Bucks. In support of our community, the $5,000 promotion is a donation from the Chamber to inject money into the local economy and provide financial support to residents as well. This exciting matching promotion ends once $5,000 in Holiday Bucks are issued. However, the Chamber always has regular Chamber Bucks available.

Holiday luncheon: Access Toy Drive and Adopt A Family

December is the most festive time of the year, and the Batavia Women in Business group enjoys hosting a festive holiday luncheon to benefit two special holiday gifting programs in Batavia. All proceeds from the event raffles and wine pull will benefit Batavia Access Toy Drive and the Batavia United Way Adopt A Family program. Contributions to the raffles and wine pull are greatly appreciated and can be dropped off at the Chamber office by Dec. 1. Or give us a call at 630-879-7134 and someone will stop by to pick it up.

The group also is conducting a toy and gift card drive for the programs. New toys can be dropped off in the box in the Chamber’s lobby, 106 W. Wilson St. Gift cards and donations to the raffle baskets should be brought into the office.

The luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Enticing Cuisine Banquets, 1117 N. Washington St. in Batavia. Everyone is welcome. Register by calling 630-879-7134 or online at bataviachamber.org/events.

For the latest event updates and other news, follow Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. You can text 478-CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson St. to visit us. Don’t forget to purchase Chamber Bucks. They are the perfect stocking stuffer!