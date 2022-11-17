St. Charles Park District: Kids can stay active over the holidays with our programs

Winter break is the perfect time to recharge and reinvigorate. A variety of programs at the St. Charles Park District will allow kids of all ages to do just that.

Dance Camps

Winter’s chill is the perfect backdrop to the Frozen Friends Mini Dance Camp on Dec. 27. Ages 3 to 4 can dress up, enjoy popular tunes, take part in a themed craft, read a story and dance alongside family members.

Stay in a festive frame of mind with the Holiday Hip Hop Dance Camp on December 29. Geared for ages 5 and 6, the program will encourage participants to come in a holiday ensemble for age-appropriate holiday hip hop music and dance moves as well as a craft.

Ready the throne for Princess Mini Dance Camps. Children will learn a themed dance routine fit for a future queen and enjoy a royally good craft. The camp for ages 5 and 6 takes place Dec. 28, while Jan. 4 marks the date for princesses ages 3 and 4. Princess costumes are encouraged for all participants.

Hip Hop Dance Camp on Jan. 3 takes things to the next level for kids 8 to 11 years old. All participants will learn a choreographed dance for an audience of parents. Additionally, dancers will make a craft and enjoy some family-friendly hip hop dance videos together.

“The mini dance camps are a great way to try something new or continue dancing over the winter break,” said Rosie Edwards, aquatics, dance and adventure supervisor for the St. Charles Park District. “Seasonal mini camps are just a small part of what the St. Charles Dance Academy has to offer the community.”

All programs take place at Pottawatomie Community Center, 8 North Ave.

Tennis Camp

Holiday Hitters Tennis Camp aims to take the guesswork out of players’ game with the help of professional instruction. Players will get feedback on individual strokes during this offering. The camp, which is segmented into groups for those ranging in age from 4 to 18, takes place Dec. 27 and 29 at Norris Recreation Center, 1500 Dunham Road.

Multi Sports Camp

With a focus on fun, the Multi Sports Camp gives kids ages 5 to 9 a fuller look at a variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, football and more. Instructors will also cover the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship, while also working on players’ motor skills and hand-eye coordination. The program takes place Dec. 27 through 30 at Sportsplex, 1400 Foundry Street.

No School Nature Days

Nature offers a year-round education. During the No School Nature Days, Hickory Knolls Discovery Center will offer outdoor guided programs that allow for an exploration of the natural world. Small groups of kids ages 5 to 12 will spend the day learning about different animals, hiking in the center’s natural areas and creating themed crafts. No School Nature Days take place Dec. 28 through 30.

“Kids who attend our No School Nature Day will get to cure their cabin fever by spending time outside and hopefully even getting to play in the snow,” said Emily Shanahan, nature programs supervisor.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.stcparks.org/register.