Beyond the Bookshelves: The power of your library card

Your library card delivers. You’ll get access to classes that serve all ages and stages, bookable meeting rooms, personalized tech help, book club service and the ability to check out, download or stream thousands of books, movies, TV shows and audiobooks.

You also can receive admission or a special discount at participating Chicago area cultural destinations, use computers, and learn, explore and study with the library’s online resources. You can learn new skills, find a job, trace your ancestors, do research and more. There are more than 60 eResources that cover 14 categories from animals to auto repair to business to history to jobs to news.

Discover the possibilities at gpld.org.

The librarian recommends: Would you leave a valuable recipe to your pet? “Pie” by Sarah Weeks features a great mystery about a famous pie crust recipe that fell into the paws of a not so nice cat named Lardo. This book is funny and enjoyable all the way through. The characters are lovable, and it is a quick read for ages 8 to 12. It also may leave you wanting to bake a pie, Librarian Lexy Rodriguez said.

• Paula Krapf is public relations and marketing manager for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.