Batavia Park District Dish: Savor Batavia’s fall splendor

It may be easy to lament the end of summer, when we bask in the warmth, the sunshine, the fun of festivals and family vacations. Yet as we don our favorite sweaters and boots, and brisk temps replace the balmy, we can breathe in the amazing fragrances, colors and sounds of fall.

We plan fun activities each season at the Batavia Park District, but you don’t have to wait for a special event. Beauty and activity surround you. Reserve a few moments each day to enjoy fall splendor across Batavia. Walk or drive to your favorite park and explore a place that’s new to you.

Have you ever walked through the Wildflower Sanctuary on the Batavia Riverwalk? It is located behind Batavia’s City Hall and Riverain Point Apartments. As you stroll the path that takes you past City Hall and loops along the river, learn about native plants and trees of Kane County.

Children and adults can go on the Sanctuary’s nature treasure hunt offered at the kiosks at the area’s two entrances. Pause to see and hear what’s around you. Look for wildlife prepping for winter. Can you find squirrels, birds and other critters making their homes in the trees? Follow the wooden walkway up to the pavilion and take in the natural beauty of the Fox River flowing around you.

At West Main Community Park, trees awash in autumn hues of red, gold, yellow and orange beckon you to stop and appreciate these glorious fall days. Walk and collect colorful leaves along the way. If you have a canine fur baby, take your precious companion to the Park District’s Bark Park at the back of the park. Let your dog run and explore the large fenced area.

Discover and appreciate parks or trails you haven’t visited recently and join us for more fall fun in town!

The Magic of Batavia

Batavia is a town steeped in tradition. Add your personal tradition to our tradition tree and learn more about the history behind The Charlie Tree, the Peace Bridge and the Celebration of Lights at the Batavia Depot Museum’s seasonal “Magic of Batavia” exhibit that runs Nov. 14 through Dec. 18.

Whet your whistle and warm up on Friday, Nov. 18, with “Witty Whiskey” (ages 21 and older) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum. After you enjoy a flight of five Illinois whiskeys, Cynthia Clampitt, 2022 Illinois Humanities Road Scholar, will present “How Corn Changed Itself and then Changed Everything Else.”

Thanksgiving Weekend

While savoring your blessings of family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday, make plans to enjoy a popular hometown tradition. Bring your cozy crew to Batavia’s annual “Celebration of Lights Festival” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Batavia Riverwalk. Stroll along Christmas Tree Lane, featuring 25 trees decorated by local businesses and groups. Enjoy a performance by the Batavia Community Band, the mayor’s ceremonial tree lighting, kiddie craft making, a merry story hour at the Depot Museum, hay rides, a community singalong and a visit with Santa!

We look forward to making magical memories with you and yours this fall and beyond.