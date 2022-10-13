Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Let’s celebrate autumn with the Geneva Chamber Challenge!

I think we can finally say autumn is here! The cooler weather, beautiful colors all around, the chance to pull out forgotten sweaters, a hometown homecoming parade, Autumn Fest, pumpkins on display and the fact the festive holiday season is quickly approaching all tell me that autumn is alive in Geneva.

We are pleased to bring back the Geneva Chamber Challenge for the third year. On Oct. 20, visit genevachamberchallenge.org and donate to your favorite nonprofits. More than 20 organizations will benefit from your contributions. A little goes a long way. Every hour, gift baskets will be given away to the donator meeting that hour’s qualification. Visit our Facebook page or listen to 95.9 The River (WERV-FM) for opportunities.

It may be October, but at the Geneva Chamber we have been in “holiday mode” for a while. Next month, you can look forward to details about the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour. However, if you can’t wait and Jack Frost is nipping at your nose, get in the spirit by ordering your tickets for the Holiday House Tour, which I promise will not disappoint! A call to our office at 630-232-6060 is all it takes or look for ticket sales online soon at genevachamber.com. Find a sneak peek of homes on the tour on our website.

Back to this month celebrating ghosts, goblins and Halloween.

How about some wicked fun? Geneva History Museum Cemetery Walks are offered Oct. 15. They take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Oak Hill Cemetery and 2 to 3 p.m. at West Side Cemetery. Learn about Geneva’s past through those who have passed.

On Oct. 29, the Geneva History Museum hosts its Ghost Walk. The walk will be offered four times on that Saturday. Those brave enough will enjoy haunting tales on this tour of Geneva’s darker side. Learn about the “ghosts of Geneva” and the places they inhabit. Up for something spookier? Try the tour at night! Reservations can be made by calling 630-232-4951.

A paper plate spiderweb, black cat wreath and creating a fall fragrance mist are just a few of the many scary and not so scary crafts and events in October at the Geneva Public Library. Visit gpld.org for the details!

The Geneva Park District has the right combination of fun and fear, including “Escape the Mansion” on Oct. 15. It’s an escape room style event that pits groups of 10 people against the clock to see if they can solve a series of challenges, clues, hidden passwords and more before time runs out. Oct. 22 is the popular Halloween Hayday and Howl ‘O Ween Dog parade. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Geneva shops with Trick or Treat flyers in their windows welcome little ones in from 2 to 5 p.m. for treats and maybe a few tricks as well. You may even find costumed characters roaming the Chamber office.

Geneva offers many spooktacular ways to enjoy the season. New shops have opened. Grab a bite at a local spot. Stroll and delight in the gorgeous gardens and decorated windows all over the downtown. The Chamber salutes and compliments all the volunteers and merchants. Thank you for contributing to our BOOtiful city.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!