Batavia Business Beat: Balancing community, business and family

We’ve all been there – juggling professional and family obligations and, for many, throwing community involvement into the mix. How do you not drop one of those balls?

The Batavia Women in Business Council will address this subject at their Oct. 11 luncheon. They have put together a stellar lineup for a panel discussion titled “Women & Leadership in the Community.” The powerful panel includes Jamie Saam, co-founder of Start Something Studio; Karen Hollis, owner of K.Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar; Allison Niemela, executive director of the Batavia Park District; and Nancie Dorjath, owner of Dorjath Law Center.

They all firmly believe in being involved with the community as well as with family and business.

We invite you to attend and glean tips from this dynamic group on how they’ve balanced it all through the years. The Tuesday, Oct. 11, luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and takes place at Orchard Valley Golf Course, 2411 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Online registration is open until noon Friday, Oct. 7, at bataviachamber.org. You also can call 630-879-7134 and we will be happy to register you!

Our new Coffee & Commerce event is a hit! Earlier in September, BMO Harris in Batavia welcomed more than 25 of us at their facility. Each month a different business hosts us for morning networking. We’re heading to Douglas Carpet One Floor & Home in Batavia on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Although there is no cost, registration is appreciated. Please join us at 8 a.m. The coffee will be ready!

Send in nominations for 2022 Batavia Citizen of the Year

Do you know someone who deserves recognition? The Batavia Citizen of the Year Award is given to a resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community. Criteria for the award are:

• The nominee must reside or have their business in Batavia or Batavia Township.

• The nominee must have assisted in an improvement or program of significant value to the Batavia community.

• The improvement must be made as a result of a personal commitment and not substantially as a result of their primary employment or public responsibilities.

• The nominee may not currently be on the board of directors of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

• The nominee does not need to be a member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

• The contributions of the nominee to the community should be of an extraordinary nature.

Nominations should be made in the form of a letter of recommendation and dropped off, mailed or emailed to the Chamber of Commerce no later than Monday, Nov. 7, stating the reasons why the individual being nominated is worthy of this honor. Citizen of the Year is selected from the nominations by a panel of previous Citizen of the Year honorees in November and announced in December. The winner will be honored at the Inspire Celebration in April 2023.

For the latest updates on events and other news, follow the Batavia Chamber on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. You can text (478) CHAMBER or stop by 106 W. Wilson St. to visit us. You also can replenish your Chamber Bucks supply!