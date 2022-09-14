Beyond the Bookshelves: We have more than books and we’re here to help!

Want to stargaze? We have telescopes. Hosting a party? Check out a karaoke machine. Discover the Geneva Public Library’s collection of equipment and other nontraditional items. Save money by borrowing resources you don’t use all the time or that you just want to try.

Feeling inspired to try a new project? We can help you:

• Preserve your family photo album digitally.

• Create postcards in an exotic location using green screen effects.

• Produce unique crafts using the 3D printer or Cameo cutter.

We provide the equipment you need – such as digital conversion equipment, audio and video recording equipment, green screen effects, 3D printing, silhouette cameo, button maker and more – and have experienced staff available to provide training.

For more information, call the Learning Locker desk at 630-232-0780, ext. 230.

The librarian recommends: “Night of the Mannequins” by Stephen Graham Jones is a tense look into the mind of an unreliable narrator that is as fast-paced as it is unsettling. What starts out as a funny prank played on a friend turns into a frenzied killing spree. This twisted psychological horror novella is perfect for fans of slasher movies such as “Scream,” librarian Sophie Popovich said.

Paula Krapf is public relations and marketing manager for the Geneva Public Library. The “Beyond the Bookshelves” column runs the third Thursday of each month. Feedback can be sent to editorial@kcchronicle.com.