Beyond the Bookshelves: Discover Book Box subscriptions

Can’t figure out what to read next? Or are you looking for a surprise and a change from your reading routine?

Check out our Book Boxes!

Book Boxes is a subscription service.

Sign up and every other month our librarians will put together a box for you with two books inside based on a theme.

For the start of summer, the theme was Books About Books!

On Aug. 17, the theme changes to “Dog Days of Summer.”

Get started at gpld.org/book-boxes. Please note that Book Boxes are available to GPLD cardholders only.

The library and drive-up will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day.

The librarian recommends: On their 11th birthdays, kids from around the world face choices that may or may not change their lives in “Step” by Deborah Ellis. This compilation of 10 short stories is perfect for ages 9 to 12 and features believable characters who will make readers think about challenges other kids their age face. Ellis has written several popular books, including “The Breadwinner” and “Parvana’s Journey,” librarian Lynne Schick said.

