Geneva Chamber: Geneva... my kind of town

When was the last time you took a look at Geneva? Geneva, the town voted year after year the best town to live in other than your own in West Suburban Living’s “Best of the West.” In the Kane County Chronicle’s “Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice Awards,” Geneva was voted Best Downtown Shopping District.

Businesses have expanded. Some in their own locations, some in larger locations. New restaurants and shops have opened in the downtown district and the Geneva Commons.

Did you know that many of our stores and restaurants are locally owned? Meet the owners as they give helpful advice with a smile. Generation after generation still believes in excellent customer service.

Shop for that perfect and unique gift at more than 100 specialty shops. Discover the culinary diversity of Geneva by tasting signature dishes at any of our delicious restaurants. Snack on mouthwatering handmade chocolates and homemade baked goodies. Dining in Geneva is more than a meal, it is an experience you should have.

Living close by doesn’t exclude you from pampering or treating yourself in Geneva. Plan a getaway from the everyday. Choose from first-class budget to luxury accommodations providing style and comfort. Restore and replenish at one of the downtown’s many salons and spas offering extensive beauty and relaxation services.

Geneva not only has countless places and opportunities to bike, run or walk, but the spectacular views you get to experience are an added bonus.

And the events! Geneva is full of happenings. Two this month focus on cars of all shapes, makes and sizes. Geneva Classic Car Shows continue on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. behind the downtown courthouse. On Aug. 28, Geneva Concours d’Elegance commences from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Third Street.

Visit genevachamber.com to know where to eat, drink, shop, play and stay!

When was the last time you took a look at Geneva?

Festival of the Vine is coming

On Sept. 9-11, Festival of the Vine returns, but it’s in a new location. All the flavors, fun and food you look forward to will now be on James and South Fourth streets expanding to Fifth Street. Safety is always top of mind when planning festivals and crossing State Street during the festival has become unsafe over the years. More information will be in September’s column and updated at genevachamber.com. We look forward to welcoming fall with all of you next month!