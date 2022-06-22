@Your Batavia Public Library: Plenty of summertime activities for the whole family!

The Batavia Public Library will help you save money on skyrocketing gas prices by keeping your family local this summer.

We’re hosting events for kids, teens, adults and families at the library in June and July. And since we know our patrons like a flexible schedule, the events mentioned don’t require registration. Additionally, you’ll find even more events on our calendar at BataviaPublicLibrary.org.

We invite teens, along with their friends and families, to join us when we yarn bomb the library’s reading garden between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. If you are wondering what a yarn bomb is, we will be wrapping yarn around tree limbs, benches, light posts and anything else within the library’s reading garden. We’ll provide the yarn for this fun event. You do not need any knitting, crocheting, braiding or knotting abilities.

If you are heading to the Batavia Farmers Market on Saturday, June 25, continue up Wilson Street to the library’s reading garden and enjoy a story stroll. Your family can wander through our shady garden at your own pace while reading the enlarged pages from the book “Lady Liberty’s Holiday” by J. Arena. This story is a perfect lead-in for the Independence Day weekend.

Come inside the library and cool off on Friday, July 1, while your kids create a craft. Children of any age will make a summer necklace with colorful beads and a toy compass. This craft reflects our Summer Reading Club theme of Read Beyond the Beaten Path.

Come back on Tuesday, July 5, for a morning of Games Galore. Your family can drop in between 10:30 a.m. and noon to play board games, giant games and more in the reading garden.

Bring a blanket and join the library’s Youth Services Department staff at the Depot Museum Caboose at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, for Storytime at the Caboose. We’ll share some of your favorite children’s stories, rhymes and songs. This event is for ages 2-6 with a caregiver and is co-sponsored by the Batavia Depot Museum and Batavia Park District.

Your family can enjoy another outdoor program when you head to Engstrom Park between 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, to join the library’s Youth Services Department staff for an easy drop-in craft, weather permitting. This event is co-sponsored by the Batavia Park District.

A final note

There is still time to enjoy the Summer Reading Club fun and earn rewards. You’ll find a link to information on the library’s homepage at BataviaPublicLibrary.org.

Patricia Leonard is the promotional services manager for the Batavia Public Library. The “@ Your Library” column runs on the fourth Thursday of each month.