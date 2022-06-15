Beyond the Bookshelves: Have you taken the Summer Challenge yet?

Join more than 1,400 of your friends and neighbors who have accepted the challenge and sign up for the Geneva Public Library’s Summer Challenge that runs through July 31. Read books, attend library programs, discover library services and resources and earn chances to win great prizes.

You can stop in the library to sign up or get started online at gpld.org.

Swedish Days Kids Day at the library

We’ve again partnered with the Geneva Chamber of Commerce to host this event.

Enjoy Kids Day Story Time from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s meeting room. The event features six Chicago-area authors.

There will be kid-friendly activities in the library parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including face painting, fun booths and a singalong.

The librarian recommends

“Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang is a fantastic historical novel set in the 1800s that tells the story of a young Chinese girl, Daiyu, who is kidnapped and brought to America. This is an amazing story that shines light into the darkest of moments and tells a heartbreaking story well, librarian Rebekah Noggle said.

