Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Swedish Days marks the beginning of summer!

Growing up in Geneva, I remember thinking that Swedish Days – not the calendar or end of the school year, but Swedish Days – marked the beginning of summer.

As a young girl, Swedish Days was staying up late at the street dance, which today is known as Saturday night entertainment. As a tween, twirling and swirling over and over on the carnival rides while getting to stay out until 10 p.m. and walking home with friends. As a young adult, it was waiting in line for Tuesday Moonlight Madness sales while enjoying my once-a-year corn dog.

So many fabulous memories of the festival.

Today, I am fortunate to assist in the planning of the 72nd Swedish Days Festival supported by Northwestern Medicine and make memories for a new generation.

So without further ado ...

Here’s a sneak peek

at the upcoming week.

Carnival rides where you will flip and spin,

Amusing games where you can win.

Offerings of hot dogs, brats and cheese curds.

You’ll be back for seconds, possibly thirds.

Shopping and specials, need I say more.

Best to start early and hit every store.

For free entertainment, take a Geneva excursion.

Enjoy music from Dancing Queen to Necessary Diversion.

Travel to Sweden at our own Sweden Väst.

You won’t have to go far to have a Swedish blast.

Craft brew is back in that perfect spot.

Local craft breweries offer beer to be bought.

All during the week, kids will say YAY!

Face painting, fire trucks and Kids’ Day.

And Sunday, Sunday, brings the parade.

Creating memories that will not soon fade.

So much more, I can’t possibly list.

Swedish Days 2022 should certainly not be missed.

From June 22-26. Five days of excitement, smiles and fun,

Genevachamber.com has the 411.