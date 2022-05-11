Geneva Chamber: Gift certificates to local businesses make a perfect gift for graduates, teachers this spring!

May brings the last full month to the school year and for many, graduation. A time for celebration indeed! If any of you will be celebrating a graduate, a birthday or any occasion, think of shopping local for gifts and party essentials. Convenient, excellent customer service and keeping the dollar in Geneva is a reason to celebrate in itself.

Or do you need to give a gift? A Geneva gift certificate is a thoughtful way to say “thank you for a great year” to a teacher, coach or special person. Accepted at over 160 shops, restaurants, businesses and services, they are convenient, never expire and support local businesses. Choose among denominations of $5, $10 and $20. Purchase online with a few simple clicks at our website genevachamber.com or at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St.

HO-HO- HOLE in ONE

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…in June! Geneva Chamber’s Golf Outing is June 13 and this year we are beginning the 2022 holiday celebration early with our holiday themed outing. Don your Santa hat, jump in your sleigh and fly to Eagle Brook Country Club for this festive event. All are welcome. Golf, lunch, cocktail hour with appetizers raffles and more are included. Call 630-232-6060 for more information or register at genevachamber.com.

March, Run and Walk

Want to march in our June 26 Swedish Days Parade? Businesses and organizations who want to present their message in a fun, creative way to over 40,000 spectators, we are looking for you!

Are you a runner? A fast walker? Or maybe you just are itching to do a 5K this summer. The Swedish Days 5K Lopp is back. This year, Thursday June 23 at 7 pm is the date and time. It will also be at the new Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course. Looking for something more? There will be a Kane County Twilight 5K at 8 p.m. (register at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/59965/kane-county-twilight-5k)

Register for the parade and 5K Lopp at https://www.genevachamber.com/festivals-events/swedish-days/.

Thank you

We appreciate the over 90 community members who signed up for the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale. While we had one not-so-stellar day, we had one over the top beautiful day. We hope it was successful for each of you.

Spring is in full bloom, so come to downtown Geneva and bring your buds to shop, dine and explore!