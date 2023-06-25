Geneva police reports for: June 16-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Gretchen C. Koch, 18, of the 35W300 block of Fox River Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged June 19 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and underage drinking in the 100 block of Aberdeen Court.

• Ian M. Anderson, 39, homeless, was charged June 16 with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to land after being given notice not to enter. Anderson had been at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., at 12:32 p.m. that day, yelling and causing a disturbance. Police escorted him out and the librarian wanted him banned. At 12:49 p.m., Anderson returned to the library and was yelling and spitting, resulting in his arrest.