Geneva police reports for: June 3, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Jose L. Tiulpop, 22, of the 500 block of Enterprise Street, Elgin, was charged on June 3 with two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, felony theft and felony robbery and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. Police were called to the 2200 block of Gary Lane where he allegedly attacked someone. The alleged victim entered the employee entrance to safety while Tiulpop left with her backpack.