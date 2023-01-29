Batavia police reports for: Jan. 15-18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Rebecca Delgado, 33, of the 1300 block of North Randall Road, Aurora, was charged Jan. 18 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Delgado’s vehicle registered at 77 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone on Randall Road.

• Dion Newman Jr., 30, of the 10000 block of South Mat Street, Chicago, was charged Jan. 15 with resisting a police officer causing injury, attempted theft by deception and attempted identity theft.

• A catalytic converter valued at $350 was reported stolen Jan. 15 from the 1200 block of East Wilson Street.

• Jesse Roman, 26, of the 600 block of North Lincoln Street, Aurora, was charged Jan. 15 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Roman’s vehicle was tracked traveling 83 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone on South Kirk Road.

• Julio C. Diaz-Pena, 40, of the 29W500 block of Country Ridge Drive, Warrenville, was charged Jan. 15 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit, not having a valid driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Diaz-Pena’s vehicle was tracked at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph on on South Kirk Road.

• Ivan Rivas, 18, of the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road, Montgomery, was charged Jan. 16 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Rivas’s vehicle was tracked at 75 miles an hour in a 45-mph zone in the 200 block of South Kirk Road.

• Marco A. Mendoza, 34, of the 400 block of Marion Avenue, Aurora, was charged Jan. 16 with possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and not having a child under 8 secured in a child restraint system. Also charged in the same incident was Yuliana I. Garcia-Samudio, 24, of the 400 block of Marion Avenue, Aurora, with illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.